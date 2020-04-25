Which teams did the best job with their Day 2 picks on Friday night, and which ones made the most confusing decisions? Let’s take a look.

Best picks

Baltimore Ravens: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (No. 55 overall) and Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M (71)

Baltimore won the night Friday, and have had an incredible draft through the first three rounds. I liked their first-round choice of LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, a fast playmaker who fills a void on defense, and they did even better on Day 2.

Dobbins was a great pick near the end of the second round, as a powerful, agile runner who will add to one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram.

But what put it over the top for me is adding Madubuike, a great value in the third round, to a defensive line that is already a strength. Madubuike joins offseason pickups Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe in making this a defensive front to be feared. They did well to add Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison later in the third round.

Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman, WR, USC (34)

General manager Chris Ballard continues to load up on offense around newly signed Philip Rivers. Ballard made two key re-signings in left tackle Anthony Costanzo and tight end Jack Doyle, and with a pair of second-round picks Friday he added Pittman and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts desperately needed receiving help on the other side of T.Y. Hilton after the Devin Funchess signing last year didn’t work out. Pittman is a big, physical receiver who should be a good fit in the offense.

What you have to like about the Taylor selection is the Colts now have a great one-two punch in the backfield with Taylor and Marlon Mack. With Mack in the final year of his contract, it’s possible Taylor could take over as the team’s primary ball-carrier by his second season.

Minnesota Vikings: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (58)

GM Rick Spielman said he was going to be aggressive, entering the draft with 12 picks. But instead of having to make a bold trade up the board, he was able to stay put and still fill the team’s biggest needs with good players.

Cleveland was the best example of this, as he was a first-round talent who fell to Minnesota near the end of the second round. He’s a great athlete who had one of the best combine workouts in recent memory. He has the potential to eventually take over for Riley Reiff as Minnesota’s starting left tackle.

That pick came after the Vikings filled their need at wide receiver with LSU’s Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall on Thursday, and then added cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31 to address their biggest weakness on defense. They got more help at corner with third-round pick Cameron Dantzler.

All in all, that’s a great first two days for the Vikings.

Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (33)

Yes, the Bengals are supposed to come away with a good pick with the first pick of Day 2. But there are so many things to like about how personnel chief Duke Tobin and Coach Zac Taylor are doing things in Cincinnati.

First, they spent big in free agency, primarily addressing the defense. Then, after taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall on Thursday, they further added to the offense with Higgins, who has good length and athleticism and could develop into a reliable red zone target for Burrow.

Head-scratchers

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (53)

Hurts was worthy of a second-round pick. But to the Eagles? That was a surprise.

The move didn’t have me banging my head against the wall in the same way that the Green Bay Packers’ decision to move up in Round 1 to take quarterback Jordan Love, instead of selecting a wide receiver to boost the offense around Aaron Rodgers in the final years of his career, did. But I question whether it made the team better.

After doing a great job of beefing up the defense with the offseason additions of defensive tackle Javon Hargraves and cornerbacks Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman, the Eagles needed to work on the offense. They did that in the first round with wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

But taking a second-round quarterback to sit behind highly paid starter Carson Wentz doesn’t help the offense, unless Wentz again gets hurt. Sure, Coach Doug Pederson can put in some Taysom Hill-type plays and use the athletic Hurts the way the New Orleans Saints use Hill, but it’s probably unrealistic to assume that can be a consistent difference-maker.

New England Patriots: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (37)

Every year, it’s hard to figure out what Bill Belichick will do. This year, that has been exacerbated by Tom Brady’s departure in free agency and the lack of clarity at the quarterback position for New England for the first time in two decades.

Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and has an incredible eye for talent. But it’s hard not to look at the selection of Dugger — a small-school safety who is very talented but might need some extra time to adjust to the pro game — and think that Belichick is thinking more about the future than the present. For an offense that lacks talented pass-catchers, choosing Dugger meant passing on wide receivers like K.J. Hamler who might have been early-impact players.

It’s also unclear what his plan is at quarterback, after passing on the chance to draft Love on Thursday and then not taking one with any of the Patriots’ five Day 2 picks Friday. Belichick should always get the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard to know how things are going to look for the Patriots this season.

Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (43)

The Bears’ two second-round picks were their only selections in the first three rounds of the draft. Taking Kmet with the first of those was a little confusing. He was considered the top tight end in this draft, but for a team with lots of needs, it seemed like an odd choice given that the Bears also signed Jimmy Graham this offseason (another head-scratching move).

I did like their second choice, Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at 50th overall. But I wish they would have addressed a different position of need at No. 43.