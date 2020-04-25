“After nine years with the Washington Redskins, 119 starts and seven Pro Bowls, the time has come to part ways," Williams’s agent Vincent Taylor said in a statement Saturday. “Trent Williams is ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be a part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers.”
Washington thought it had a trade in place to send Williams to the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, but the deal fell through. A person with knowledge of the situation said Williams’s representatives blocked the deal, but Williams and Taylor said that wasn’t the case.
The trade reunites him with former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who now coaches the 49ers.
As news of the trade was coming out, Washington drafted his potential replacement: Louisiana State tackle Saahdiq Charles.
