He did not elaborate. The person familiar with the trade possibility, who is not authorized to speak publicly about it, said a representative of Williams had said the seven-time Pro Bowl player did not want to play for the Vikings.

Vincent Taylor, Williams’s agent, disputed that in a statement Saturday morning.

“There has been false reporting that Trent and I objected to particular trades,” Williams’s agent Vincent Taylor said in a statement Saturday morning. “I will continue to respect the Redskins right to negotiate a trade and hope that the negotiations quickly lead to a trade that is in the Redskins best interest, Trent’s best interest and the interest of the other team.”

ESPN first reported this story.

Minnesota seemed like an ideal fit for the frustrated Williams. The Vikings are a Super Bowl contender and have been looking to upgrade their offensive line. It’s unclear how Minnesota, with little cap room this year, planned to add Williams, who will make $14.5 million this year in the final year of his contract. The Vikings selected Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland late in the second round Friday, seemingly removing them from a pursuit of Williams.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the San Francisco 49ers have talked to the Redskins about trading for Williams, which would reunite Williams with Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator his first four years in Washington.

Asked Saturday if he is worried he won’t be traded, Williams replied: “No.”

Late Friday, Redskins Coach Ron Rivera sounded frustrated by the Williams saga, which has gone from Rivera hoping he could convince Williams to return to the team, after he missed all of last season in a dispute with former team president Bruce Allen, to actively shopping Williams.

“At the end of the day, guys, there’s no rush, there’s no hurry, we have opportunities and we will continue to keep working on it,” Rivera said in a video conference call after the team selected Memphis running back/receiver Antonio Gibson in the third round.

When asked if he is willing to hold onto Williams, Rivera said: “We’ll have to wait and see, I’m not going to speculate on something that’s an ongoing process right now.”

