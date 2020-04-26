But the broadcast also featured stories of players’ personal tragedies, including deceased family members or other difficult matters. Some of those stories were captured in short graphics, which caught the attention of viewers.

AD

AD

Higgins, who played for Clemson and was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round, was the focus of one of those graphics, which aired on ABC, according to an ESPN spokesperson. ABC and ESPN are owned by Disney.

The graphic read:

“Hometown: Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Finalist for Tennessee Mr. Basketball; held offers from Louisville, Auburn and Tennessee

Sister, KeKe, played basketball for Middle Tennessee State

Mom, Camillia, fought drug addiction for 16 years”

Higgins quickly tweeted that he had no problem with it.

“I’m proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister!” he wrote. “I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter.”

AD

The Higgins graphic “should not have aired,” ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post on Sunday.

AD

“It was a mistake and we apologize for it,” he said. “We want our draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, acknowledge the obstacles they’ve had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graphic lacked proper context.”

The line gave short shrift to the story of Higgins and his mother.

“All I ever wanted to do was whatever I thought would make my mother most proud,” Higgins said in a video tweeted by the NFL.

.@teehiggins5 wanted to make life easier for his mom.



After being drafted by the @Bengals, he's ready to do it. 👏👏 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JVO2FrtkzO — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020

“Back when I was younger, I was in and out of a house with my aunt because my mom was addicted to drugs and she was in and out of prison,” he told reporters at the NFL scouting combine in February. “I didn’t really grow up with her as much. Her boyfriend shot her twice … sorry it’s a hard story to tell … but her boyfriend shot her twice when I was in kindergarten. Just seeing her go through the struggles that she did, it was just something like no other. I don’t wish that on anybody. Now that she’s 12 years clean, it’s unbelievable, and all because of the man above. It’s something I hope no one goes through. Her story is why I’m here; she kept me playing football. I want to have her stress-free. I don’t want her to work anymore. I want her to live her best life.

AD

AD

“She’s had it worse than I have, so having a bad play, having a bad game, I think about it’s nothing compared to that. She’s at home, calling me every night, telling me make sure you pray, stay in the books so you can get these interviews down and may God be with you.”

His mother, Camillia Stewart, told the Greenville News in December that her life came “to a point where I got tired.”

“I wanted better. I wanted my kids to have better. They didn’t deserve that. They didn’t ask for that,” Stewart said. “So, why keep putting them through something they shouldn’t have to go through? Having my kids there to support me means everything to me. They loved me unconditionally.”

AD

Higgins was not the only player whose personal issues were highlighted. Another graphic noted that the father of Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs died from heart failure in 2008. And one mentioned that the mother of Laviska Shenault, a Colorado wide receiver drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, survived after contracting West Nile virus in 2012.

AD

I understand everybody has a story & motivation, but ESPN doesn’t have to highlight the worst moment that happens in some of these folks lives. Am I tripping? — Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) April 24, 2020

A live look at ESPN’s draft graphic PSD pic.twitter.com/dQsiKbgaN1 — Zach Osborne (@zjcreation) April 25, 2020

ESPN draft prep: “Alright just gonna need your height, weight, hometown, a fun fact, and then the most horrific tragedy that’s ever happened to you or an immediate family member” — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) April 25, 2020

More NFL coverage from The Post: