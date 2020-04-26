Succeeding Brees isn’t a given though, not with Taysom Hill on the roster. Last month, Payton said that Hill had earned the chance to be Brees’s backup, but he also likes to have three quarterbacks active on game day, a luxury he can afford given Hill’s versatility as a runner, receiver and passer. Adding Winston, a former No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, gives Payton options if Brees should get injured. Brees turned 41 in January and he missed five games with a hand injury last season.
Winston isn’t the only option, either. The Saints took Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday.
For now, Winston would be in line to replace Teddy Bridgewater, who filled in admirably for Brees last season, and leveraged that into a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Winston is only 26 and has work to do. Although he led the league with 5,109 passing yards and threw for 33 touchdowns, he also led the league with 30 interceptions. He is expected to get a one-year deal with the Saints.
More NFL coverage from The Post: