Winston succeeding Brees isn’t a given, though — not with Taysom Hill on the roster. Last month, Payton said Hill “has earned” the chance to be Brees’s backup, and the restricted free agent signed a two-year contract with the team Sunday. But Payton likes to have three quarterbacks active on game day, a luxury he can afford given Hill’s versatility as a runner, receiver and passer. Adding Winston, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, gives Payton options if Brees should get injured. He turned 41 in January and missed five games last season with a hand injury.
Winston and Hill aren’t the Saints’ only backup options, either. They took Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round of the draft Saturday.
Winston replaces Teddy Bridgewater, who filled in admirably for Brees last season and leveraged that success into a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Winston is only 26 and has work to do. Although he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season while tossing 33 touchdown passes, he also topped the league with 30 interceptions.
