Newman, 42, made the announcement in an interview with announcer Mike Joy at the outset of Fox Sports 1′s broadcast of NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

“That’s the absolute plan, for sure,” Newman said of returning when competition resumes. “I’m healthy. I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal, and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure.”

Newman’s return to competition would complete what has been a stunning recovery.

On the final lap, Newman’s car, the No. 6 Ford Mustang, flipped on its roof and caught fire after being turned into the concrete retaining wall as he battled for the victory in the season-opening race. Another car, going 190 mph, slammed into his while it was still upside-down.

Newman’s car was promptly shielded from view as Daytona’s safety crew worked to extricate him from the charred wreckage, prompting fears among fans and fellow racers that he hadn’t survived. But just two days later, Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Center accompanied by his two young daughters.

In his first televised interview after the crash, Newman told NBC’s “Today” last month that he had been knocked unconscious and suffered a brain bruise in the wreck.

Speaking to Joy on Sunday, Newman said the presence of a steel bar — designed to protect the driver from impact — in the construction of NASCAR’s Cup cars played a major role in saving his life. That bar, which runs along the car’s upper windshield, was made mandatory at his urging to further bolster the safety equipment that has been put in place since the 2001 death of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.

On April 17, NASCAR issued a statement reiterating its plan to hold all 36 originally scheduled races, with competition resuming without fans sometime in May. As of now, all races have been postponed through the May 9 event scheduled for Martinsville Speedway.

In the interim, NASCAR has staged 90-minute virtual races, with top drivers, both active and retired, competing on simulated tracks via their home computers.

As governors in some states begin to lift restrictions on public gatherings, NASCAR’s return is actively being courted in Florida and Georgia. The next race that remains scheduled is NASCAR’s all-star event May 16 at North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway. Its first points race is the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at the same track.