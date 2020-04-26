Tulane’s athletic department said in a statement that it “immediately dismissed” Hightower from its basketball program after it learned of his arrest.
Hightower was charged in connection with the death of Devante Anthony Long, a 24-year-old resident of Stockbridge, Ga. At approximately 11 a.m. on April 8, police responded to a call that a person had been shot, and Long died of his injuries at a hospital (per the Atlanta Journal Constitution).
Henry County police described Hightower on Friday as among three people wanted in connection with the incident, with three already in custody. His brother, Jeffrey Hightower, was also subsequently arrested (per ESPN). One suspect reportedly remains at large.
Ten days after the shooting, Hightower declared for the NBA draft, reserving at the time the option to return to school. In his announcement on Twitter, he cited a Bible verse that states, “Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the son of God.”
Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the son of God. 1 John 5:5 pic.twitter.com/xOlGKpSdeh— Teshaun Hightower (@TeshaunTh) April 19, 2020
In a Twitter post Hightower shared approximately seven hours after police were called to the scene of the shooting, he wrote, “God protect my people.”
A 6-foot-5, 190-pound junior guard, Hightower led the Green Wave with 15.9 points per game, adding 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals last season. The native of Lithonia, Ga. — located approximately 17 miles from Stockbridge — played his first two seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Tulane.
Hightower spent a season before that with Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore, where he earned team MVP honors. Among his teammates was eventual Dayton star Obi Toppin, who was named the best men’s college basketball player this season by the Associated Press.
Read more: