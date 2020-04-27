Gordon, who was outraged by the snubbing at the time, released a rap music video late Sunday night taking Wade to task. The song’s title — “9 out of 10″ — referred to Wade’s controversial score on the final dunk, and the video opened with footage of Fall and other viewers aghast at the judging decision.

AD

AD

“I saw you in the hallway, you said, 'Young’n, put on a show,” Gordon rapped. “I didn’t know that’s the code for, ‘You’re about to get rolled.’ Even Adam Silver told me I deserved the gold.” Later, Gordon claimed that the judging cost him $1 million and said that the Reverend Jesse Jackson, who attended all-Star Saturday night, told him the verdict was “some bulls---.”

Although Gordon didn’t call out Wade by name, he opened the video drinking a glass of wine from Wade’s label and alluded to the fact that the future Hall of Fame wore glasses while judging. “Nine out of 10, I’ma keep it Zen,” Gordon rhymed. “Nine out of 10, can you please fix your lens?”

In interviews since the event, Wade has argued that Gordon deserved the nine because he clipped Fall’s head on the attempt. The 38-year-old guard, who retired in 2019 after a 16-year career, has also pointed out that two other judges assigned the same score.

AD

AD

Gordon, the rapper, didn’t sound convinced.

“[You] used to hoop in your Converse so comfortably,” Gordon rhymed, referencing Wade’s former sneaker endorsement deal. “Knew one day I’d be good and you’d come for me. I didn’t know it would make me this hungry. Looking at your judgment and everyone’s wondering.”

Wade responded on Twitter early Monday, saying that Gordon “should trademark 9/10” so that he could “make some money off it.” He added that it was “free advice that I won’t charge him for … since I [cost] him a [million dollars].”

He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it. That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it. (You know since I costed him a Mill) That @DWadeCellars looked 🔥 🍷 https://t.co/Hzt9RnKSwy — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

During his post-contest news conference, Gordon was unusually direct in expressing his frustration. He had previously lost the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest to Zach LaVine in controversial fashion, and he told media members that he would officially retire from the event at age 24.

AD

AD

“It’s a wrap, bro,” Gordon said. “I feel like I should have two trophies. It’s over for that.”

In his rap song, Gordon struck a similar note.