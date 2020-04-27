Athletic Director John Currie had plenty of reasons to fire Manning, in other words, but one big reason not to: his buyout, which reportedly is somewhere around $15 million (as a private school, Wake Forest does not have to disclose coaches’ salaries and Currie declined to discuss the financials when speaking with reporters over the weekend). That sort of money would be a drain on an athletic department in the best of times. Now, amid the model coronavirus pandemic that has shut down nearly all sports and cast doubt on whether there will be football in the fall, it could be considered a downright dangerous expenditure.

Nevertheless, Currie says the school will be able to make it work, perhaps because — as the Athletic’s Seth Davis reported — the school has been combing through Manning’s contract to look for ways to reduce the buyout.

“Ultimately this is a basketball decision,” he told reporters, adding later: “In this particular decision, if you look at the overall program and where we are right now, the economics support the decision.”

About a week before the school fired Manning, Currie said Wake Forest was able to save about $800,000 in expenses by not playing spring sports, partly offsetting the $2.3 million in NCAA revenue the school did not receive after the cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. All head coaches at the school have taken a pay cut, with Currie and football coach Dave Clawson shaving 10 percent off their salaries (according to USA Today, Clawson made nearly $2.2 million last season).

Currie added that cutting sports, as has happened already this spring at Cincinnati and Old Dominion, isn’t the financial panacea some make it out to be. For one, Wake Forest fields only 18 sports, just two above the NCAA-mandated minimum for a school to maintain its upper-echelon FBS status. For another, Currie said, many athletes who play for the school’s nonrevenue sports do not receive full scholarships, meaning they’re paying to attend school, anyway.

“In fact, student-athletes at Wake Forest outside of the aid they receive, are paying about $10 million annually to the university for some or all of their tuition cost,” Currie said. “Just dropping a sport doesn’t necessarily create a net revenue savings for a school.”

With everything unsettled by the coronavirus, the NCAA men’s basketball coaching carousel has been quiet this offseason, and Wake Forest is the first power-conference men’s program this year to fire its coach. Whoever takes the job would be facing a tough task even in healthy times: Wake Forest has the smallest enrollment of any school that competes in a Power Five conference, and only Rice and Tulane have smaller enrollments among all FBS schools. Interest in the program has withered after a decade of mediocrity under Manning and predecessor Jeff Bzdelik: The Demon Deacons averaged only 6,904 fans per game this past season in an arena that holds more than 14,000. Powerhouses Duke, North Carolina and Virginia aren’t leaving the ACC anytime soon.

Now one can add extreme financial uncertainty into the mix, compounded by the Manning buyout (however much it is) and the costs of the new coaching search (the school had hired a headhunter). An unemployed coach like John Beilein, who interviewed for the Wake Forest job back in 2001, might be too expensive, and Wake might have to go cheaper and/or younger (UNC Greensboro’s Wes Miller and East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes have been mentioned as more realistic possibilities).

