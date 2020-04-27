This year’s Mr. Irrelevant is linebacker Tae Crowder, selected by the New York Giants with the 255th pick. Recruited as a running back, Crowder was forced to make a position change to linebacker at Georgia during his redshirt sophomore season. He was credited with 122 tackles (10 for a loss), five passes defensed, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks during his time with the Bulldogs.

“I feel like I’m home now,” Crowder said of playing linebacker. “I feel like I found my spot, and it’s something that I’ve still got to get used to, but it’s something that can only get better as things keep going.”

He will try to become one of the few Mr. Irrelevants to make an impact in the NFL. Since 1994, the first year the draft contracted to the seven-round format that’s used today, most Mr. Irrelevants are just that, although some do crack NFL rosters. One even played for a Super Bowl champion.

AD

AD

By using approximate value, an all-in-one metric created by Doug Drinen that values a player at any position from any year, we can determine which Mr. Irrelevant has been the most relevant. The higher the approximate value, the better that player was in his career. For those with an approximate value of 0, we will break ties with games played. For the dozen with no games played, we just listed them in chronological order to avoid hurting any feelings.

1. K Ryan Succop, 256th pick in 2009

31 approximate value in 166 games

After the Kansas City Chiefs released incumbent kicker Connor Barth in the summer of 2009, Succop got the chance at the role in Week 1. He made 25 of 29 field goals (86.2 percent) and all 29 of his extra-point attempts, giving him one of the highest field goal rates for a rookie in NFL history. His 104 points were also the most by a rookie in 2009.

AD

AD

He has earned special teams player of the week honors five times and special teams player of the month honors once in his 11-year career with the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

2. DB Michael Green, 254th pick in 2000

24 AV in 104 games

Drafted by the Chicago Bears, Green spent six years with the team and then had stints with the Seattle Seahawks in 2007 and the Washington Redskins in 2008, his last year in the league. He ended his career with six sacks, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 434 tackles (350 solo, 19 for a loss).

3. LB Marty Moore, 222nd pick in 1994

16 AV in 112 games

Moore was a member of the New England Patriots’ championship squad in 2001, although he isn’t listed as playing a snap in Super Bowl XXXVI. Still, the linebacker played eight NFL seasons (seven with the Patriots and one with the Cleveland Browns), finishing with 173 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

4. LB David Vobora, 252nd pick in 2008

AD

AD

8 AV in 40 games

Vobora spent four years in the NFL, with his best performance in 2009 for the St. Louis Rams. He played 12 games (10 as a starter) that year and produced 46 tackles (four for losses), two passes defensed and a forced fumble, earning him the 16th-highest grade among linebackers from Pro Football Focus.

5. FB Jim Finn, 253rd pick in 1999

4 AV in 106 games

Drafted by the Bears in 1999, Finn wouldn’t suit up for his first game until 2000 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, for whom he played three seasons. He spent the next four years with the New York Giants. Fullbacks don’t get much credit in the modern NFL, but he did catch 60 of 91 targets for 423 yards and a touchdown. He’s also the only player from 2000 to 2006 to catch passes from both Peyton and Eli Manning.

The best of the rest

6. WR Trey Quinn, 256th pick in 2018

AD

AD

2 AV in 15 games

7. DB Ramzee Robinson, 255th pick in 2007

1 AV in 26 games

8. DL Cheta Ozougwu, 254th pick in 2011

1 AV in 9 games

9. CB Kalan Reed, 253rd pick in 2016

0 AV in 7 games

10. TE Justice Cunningham, 254th pick in 2013

0 AV in 4 games

11. S Lonnie Ballentine, 256th pick in 2014

0 AV in 4 games

12. DB Michael Reed, 249th pick in 1995

0 AV in 3 games

13. TE Gerald Christian, 256th pick in 2015

0 AV in 3 games

14. QB Chad Kelly, 253rd pick in 2017

0 AV in 1 game

Never played in the NFL

LB Sam Manuel, 254th pick in 1996

QB Ronnie McAda, 240th pick in 1997

TE Cam Quayle, 241st pick in 1998

TE Tevita Ofahengaue, 246th pick in 2001

DT Ahmad Miller, 261st pick in 2002

AD

WR Ryan Hoag, 262nd pick in 2003

LB Andre Sommersell, 255th pick in 2004

TE Andy Stokes, 255th pick in 2005

WR Kevin McMahan, 255th pick in 2006

WR Tim Toone, 255th pick in 2010

AD

QB Chandler Harnish, 253rd pick in 2012

TE Caleb Wilson, 254th pick in 2019