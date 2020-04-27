The win that clinched the franchise’s first playoff series win since 1998 will be featured in the first episode of NBC Sports Washington’s “Greatest Hits” series, a collaboration with Monumental Sports and Entertainment that premieres Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Over the next five weeks, one historic Capitals game and one historic Bullets or Wizards game will be presented in a condensed, one-hour format, with at least one player or coach from that game joining NBCSW analysts to provide commentary and share their own memories of the contest.

Former Capitals forward Matt Bradley, who now works as a scout for the team, will join Capitals TV announcers Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin for Monday’s debut episode. Bradley scored twice in the Capitals’ 4-0 win in Game 5 against the Rangers in 2009 and earned the assist on Fedorov’s game-winning goal in Game 7.

“It was a two-on-two in their zone,” Fedorov said of his 52nd career postseason goal and first with Washington, which advanced the Capitals to the second round for the first time in the Alex Ovechkin era. “Not much else going, so I decided to shoot. I knew the defense was giving me short side, so I shot it top shelf.”

Washington went on to lose to the Penguins in the second round.

The Wizards’ “Greatest Hits” broadcasts will air Thursdays at 7 p.m. Eastern time for the next five weeks. This week’s episode features a look back at the Bullets’ win over the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 7 of the 1978 NBA Finals, with Phil Chenier and Kevin Grevey joining NBCSW host Chris Miller to reminisce about the franchise’s only title. Grevey, who started in place of Chenier during the team’s championship run after Chenier underwent season-ending back surgery in January, scored six points in Washington’s 105-99 win in the deciding game.

"Warm up the Fat Lady, the Bullets are going to win! 3 seconds...2...1. There it is. For the first time in 36 years, Washington, DC has a major sports champion."



Introducing our unanimous No. 1 moment from the 1978 championship season.#Bullets40 #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/pgUUTFNSh2 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 23, 2018

NBC Sports Washington has yet to announce the games that will be featured in subsequent episodes of “Greatest Hits,” but Olie Kolzig, Troy Brouwer and Bruce Boudreau are among the guests expected to be featured in future Capitals episodes. John Wall, Marcin Gortat, Scott Brooks and Tommy Sheppard are expected to take part in the Wizards episodes.

