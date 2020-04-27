Nevertheless, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has halted the NBA season, the Lakers were one of the companies that applied for and received a federally subsidized loan through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program that aimed to help small businesses get through this trying economic climate. But according to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz, the Lakers returned the $4.6 million it received once news broke that the program had run out of money, leaving many small businesses in dire straits.

“The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program,” the team said in a statement. “Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

The Lakers were eligible for the loan because they are a company with around 300 employees (the limit is 500). The money is forgivable if the company that receives the funds uses it to pay employee salaries and does not fire anyone. Other highly valued companies applied for and received PPP loans, including Shake Shack ($10 million) and AutoNation ($77 million). Both also have said they will return the money and, in all, more than $2 billion has been returned, the Small Business Administration said Monday. At least $500 million of that figure went to large publicly held companies, The Post has determined.

In response to criticism of the initial PPP loan process, the government is rolling out an additional $310 billion in federally backed loans in a process that began Monday. That money also is expected to run out in a few days.

Earlier this month, USA Today reported that the Lakers planned to ask some of their top-level executives to voluntarily defer 20 percent of their salaries in hopes of retaining the team’s employees during the coronavirus outbreak. The team has promised not to lay off or furlough any of its employees.

