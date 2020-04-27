Owing in part to the fact that the Redskins only had one pick in the first two rounds, Kiper was one of the few analysts who didn’t give Washington high marks this season, even though Ron Rivera selected his top-ranked prospect and addressed a need in selecting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young No. 2 overall.

Kiper called Young “a bit of a gimme pick” and said Washington’s third-round pick, Memphis speedster Antonio Gibson, is “an interesting running back/wide receiver prospect” who should get 10 touches per game. He suggested fourth-round wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden will “need some time to develop, while LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles, the Redskins’ other fourth-round selection, is a potential starter whose “tape didn’t match his talent.”

Kiper’s overall grade for the Redskins? A C-plus, which was better only than the “C” grades he gave the Falcons and Packers. Most of Kiper’s fellow analysts gave Coach Ron Rivera’s first draft class with Washington more glowing reviews. Here’s a roundup, from best grades to worst.

Reuter suggested that Dwayne Haskins’s development will determine whether the Redskins made the right choice in passing on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick, while Gibson could remind Rivera of a “mid-round version” of Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Davis especially liked the Redskins’ additions of playmakers Gibson and Gandy-Golden, as well as the signing of LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss as an undrafted free agent after Washington elected not to take a tight end in the draft.

Benoit suggested that Gibson could be a valuable replacement for running back Chris Thompson, who struggled with injuries over the last three seasons. “A dynamic receiving back can be a good friend for a young pocket passer like Dwayne Haskins,” he wrote.

“The big question about Washington’s draft is whether or not it did enough to replace left tackle Trent Williams,” Kadar wrote.

Pro Football Focus: B

“Since I started doing draft analysis, I’ve called one prospect [Colts 2018 first-round pick Quenton Nelson] a future Hall of Famer,” PFF’s lead draft analyst Mike Renner wrote. “I am ready to make that two with Chase Young.”

“The Redskins finally resolved the Trent Williams situation by trading the disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl LT to the 49ers, but they received a relatively modest return (a fifth-round pick Saturday and a third-rounder next year),” Maske wrote. “Even so, it’s better to have closure, and the Redskins moved quickly to add a potential replacement in fourth-round T Saahdiq Charles.”

Iyer said Young was “a no-brainer” for Kyle Smith and Ron Rivera, and while he likes the playmaking potential of both Gibson and Gandy-Golden, he noted the Redskins “didn’t address a big need at tight end.”

Snider wasn’t impressed with the return for Williams.

Dunleavy docked the Redskins for not having a second-round pick and suggested that Gibson was a reach in the third round.