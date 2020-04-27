Owing in part to the fact that the Redskins only had one pick in the first two rounds this year, Kiper was one of the few analysts who didn’t give Washington high marks, even though Coach Ron Rivera selected Kiper’s top-ranked prospect and addressed a need by selecting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young No. 2 overall.

Kiper called Young “a bit of a gimme pick” and said Washington’s third-round choice, Memphis speedster Antonio Gibson, is “an interesting running back/wide receiver prospect” who should get 10 touches per game. He said fourth-round wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden will “need some time to develop” and LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles, the Redskins’ other fourth-round selection, is a potential starter whose “tape didn’t match his talent.”

Kiper’s overall grade for the Redskins? C-plus, which was better only than the “C” grades he gave the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. Most of Kiper’s fellow analysts gave Rivera’s first draft class with Washington more glowing reviews. Here’s a roundup, from best grades to worst.

Reuter suggested that Dwayne Haskins’s development will determine whether the Redskins made the right choice in passing on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick. He wrote that Gibson could remind Rivera of a “mid-round version” of Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Davis liked the Redskins’ additions of playmakers Gibson and Gandy-Golden as well as the signing of LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss as an undrafted free agent after Washington did not take a tight end in the draft.

Benoit suggested that Gibson could be a valuable replacement for running back Chris Thompson, who struggled with injuries over the past three seasons. “A dynamic receiving back can be a good friend for a young pocket passer like Dwayne Haskins,” he wrote.

“The big question about Washington’s draft is whether or not it did enough to replace left tackle Trent Williams,” Kadar wrote.

Pro Football Focus: B

“Since I started doing draft analysis, I’ve called one prospect (Quenton Nelson) a future Hall of Famer,” PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner wrote, referencing the Indianapolis Colts’ 2018 first-round guard. “I am ready to make that two with Chase Young.”

“The Redskins finally resolved the Trent Williams situation by trading the disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl LT to the 49ers, but they received a relatively modest return (a fifth-round pick Saturday and a third-rounder next year),” Maske wrote. “Even so, it’s better to have closure, and the Redskins moved quickly to add a potential replacement in fourth-round T Saahdiq Charles.”

Iyer said selecting Young was “a no-brainer,” and while he likes the playmaking potential of Gibson and Gandy-Golden, he noted the Redskins “didn’t address a big need at tight end.”

Snider wasn’t impressed with the return for Williams.

Dunleavy docked the Redskins for not having a second-round pick and suggested Gibson was a reach in the third round.