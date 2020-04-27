Also, these evaluations are made primarily with the upcoming season in mind in redraft leagues, and with a general default to a scoring system awarding 0.5 points per reception.

Helped

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs: We’re going in alphabetical order, but it might make sense to place Edwards-Helaire first on a ranked list, too. The LSU product was the sole RB drafted in the first round, he went to the land of milk and honey for fantasy, and he should be able to swat aside Damien Williams to become an immediate RB2.

Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Redskins: Rookies without defined positions on iffy offenses aren’t usually good bets in fantasy, but the speedster from Memphis could break the mold, given that Washington spent its only pick between No. 2 and No. 108 on him and then compared the “Swiss army knife” to, ahem, Christian McCaffrey.

Jordan Howard, RB, Dolphins: Matt Breida, an exciting running back Miami acquired during the draft by trade, also gets a boost after the team otherwise did not address the position, but Jordan Howard appears most likely to lead the Fins in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings: Goodbye Stefon Diggs, hello Jefferson, who should sop up many of the vacated targets in Minnesota and has the size and skill to make good use of them.

Drew Lock, QB, Broncos: Lock is unproven, but he looked better than some expected in five starts last year. Now, after an offense-heavy draft by Denver, he has a terrific array of young weapons in wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, as well as tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Denzel Mims, WR, Jets: Jamison Crowder is still around to man the slot, but with Robby Anderson gone, someone has to get targets downfield. Mims is athletic and doesn’t face the stiffest competition in Breshad Perriman, Quincy Enunwa, Josh Doctson and (double-checks Jets roster) Vyncint Smith.

Gardner Minshew QB, Jaguars: Jacksonville showed faith in Minshew by waiting until the sixth round to draft a QB (Oregon State’s Jake Luton), and the team added weapons in wide receivers Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson.

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins: Miami’s only pick at wide receiver was in the seventh round (Navy’s Malcolm Perry, a converted quarterback), leaving Parker the opportunity to build off his breakout 2019 season and build rapport with rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. Tight end Mike Gesicki stands to benefit, too.

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles: Philly fans may have been upset to see QB Jalen Hurts drafted in the second round, but Sanders was likely pleased to see his position ignored entirely. With Howard off to Miami, Sanders is positioned to dominate touches.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: The former Wisconsin star isn’t far behind Edwards-Helaire as the most enticing rookie in fantasy (and they might be neck and neck in non-PPR formats). Even if Marlon Mack sticks around, Taylor should get plenty of run; Indianapolis traded up to the 41st pick to grab the explosive workhorse.

Hurt

Aaron Rodgers, QB/Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: Green Bay used its first two picks on a quarterback and a running back. With Davante Adams the only wide receiver to make much of an impact last year (although Allen Lazard developed into an interesting option), Green Bay declined to dip a toe into the deepest wideout pool in recent memory. The addition of burly running back AJ Dillon will make it difficult for Jones to match his 16 rushing touchdowns from 2019.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals: Cincinnati stuck with veteran wideout A.J. Green, and with the first pick of the second round it took Tee Higgins. Suddenly the Bengals’ wide receivers room is crowded, when you also factor in John Ross and Auden Tate. Plus, it’s no lock that first overall pick Joe Burrow will be an instant upgrade over Andy Dalton.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: The fact that the top wide receiver on many draft lists, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, fell into Dallas’s lap at No. 17 is great news for QB Dak Prescott but probably not the best outcome for Cooper, whose production dropped notably from the first to the second half of the 2019 season.

Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams: Despite trading up to select Henderson in the third round of last year’s draft, Los Angeles never seemed eager to put him on the field. It appeared he’d get his chance after Todd Gurley was released, but the Rams spent a second-round pick on Florida State running back Cam Akers. Malcolm Brown also gets dinged in a big way.

Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens: In his first season in Baltimore last year, Ingram finished as the eighth-ranked running back in fantasy scoring, but he’ll have a hard time replicating that performance following the second-round selection of Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins.

Cole Kmet, TE, Bears: It sounds promising that he was the first off the board at his position. It sounds completely ludicrous that he is the 10th tight end on Chicago’s roster.

D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions: Viewed by some as the top running back in the draft, Swift was the second taken, but his destination isn’t great for his fantasy stock. Detroit made Kerryon Johnson a second-round pick just two years ago, and running backs rarely get chances to flourish in the Lions’ share-the-load approach.

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders: Las Vegas’s first-round selection of wide receiver Henry Ruggs was arguably good news for Waller, who led the team in receptions and yards last year and who stood to gain from the Alabama speedster’s ability to stretch defenses. However, the Raiders followed that up by taking two more wide receivers in the third round (Lynn Bowden and Bryan Edwards), which would seem to be bad news for Waller’s chances of getting as many as 117 targets again.

