And that’s assuming Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, drafted fifth overall, sits behind Ryan Fitzpatrick for at least a few games and Justin Herbert, taken sixth by Los Angeles, does the same behind Tyrod Taylor. Add in Jacob Eason, a fourth-round pick who may soon get his chance if 38-year-old Philip Rivers shows major signs of decline with the Colts, and by 2021 a whopping 13 of the AFC’s 16 starters could have been drafted no later than 2017.

Among the three other teams, the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger is also 38 and coming off a major injury, the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill (31) came into his own last year but still has to prove that wasn’t a fluke, and the Raiders’ Derek Carr (29) likely has yet to fully win the heart of Coach Jon Gruden.

In other words, those teams appear far from locked into veterans for years to come. But let’s just look at how things stand now (depth charts via ESPN), and rank the AFC based on how good those teams should feel about their quarterback situations, taking into account short- and long-range outlooks.

1. Chiefs

Starter: Patrick Mahomes | Backups: Chad Henne, Kyle Shurmur, Jordan Ta’amu

Any overthinking on this list can wait a bit, because this ranking is a lock. If you were building an NFL roster today and could start it with any current player, it would have to be Mahomes.

2. Ravens

Starter: Lamar Jackson | Backups: Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley

It’s hardly out of the question that Jackson could tumble from this lofty perch in a couple of years, either because defenses start to figure him out or because he starts picking up injuries that curtail his devastatingly effective running. He happens to be the reigning NFL MVP at the moment, though, so Baltimore can’t rank any lower than this.

3. Texans

Starter: Deshaun Watson | Backups: AJ McCarron, Alex McGough

Watson enjoyed one of the greatest college careers ever, and his NFL career has also gotten off to a terrific start. Injuries are a bit of a concern, but arguably a much bigger one is the handling of the roster by Bill O’Brien, Houston’s general manager/head coach.

4. Bengals

Starter: Joe Burrow | Backups: Andy Dalton, Ryan Finley, Jake Dolegala

Given his underwhelming college career before last year, Burrow might eventually go down as one of the greatest one-hit wonders in football history, the beneficiary of a perfect storm of experience, a great scheme and a stellar supporting cast. However, there’s little that seems unsustainable about the poise, creativity, anticipation and accuracy he showed while shredding the NCAA record book in 2019, and Cincy fans have every reason to wake up tomorrow full of excitement over having the Ohio native on their squad.

5. Browns

Starter: Baker Mayfield | Backups: Case Keenum, Garrett Gilbert

Mayfield took a step back last season, to be sure, but that was after a rookie campaign in which he appeared on his way to validating his No. 1 status in the 2018 draft. Especially with Cleveland moving on from a first-year head coach in Freddie Kitchens who simply wasn’t ready for the challenge, Mayfield deserves something of a mulligan.

6. Dolphins

Starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick | Backups: Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen, Jake Rudock

Miami fans don’t just have to feel good about landing Tagovailoa, who looked like one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory before suffering a severe hip injury last season. The Fins also have the easy-to-root-for Fitzpatrick, who played fairly well last year and was exceptional at times for the Buccaneers in 2018.

7. Titans

Starter: Ryan Tannehill | Backups: Logan Woodside, Cole McDonald

Sometimes quarterbacks just take a while to blossom, particularly if they didn’t even fully switch from wide receiver until halfway through their junior year in college and then spent much of their NFL career being coached by Joe Philbin and Adam Gase. It’s worth a reminder of just how well Tannehill played last year: He led the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating (117.5), and he earned the highest grade (92.5) from Pro Football Focus of any quarterback.

8. Bills

Starter: Josh Allen | Backups: Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm, Davis Webb

It’s still not entirely clear if Allen is, you know, good. It is encouraging that his passing performance improved dramatically from 2018, his rookie season, to 2019 while he remained dangerous with his legs and led Buffalo to a 10-6 record and a rare playoff berth. On the other hand, his passing had almost nowhere to go but up from a dismal debut season, and it was still subpar in key areas such as completion percentage (58.8) and yards per attempt (6.7). With Allen either a glass half-full or half-empty, but still just 23 in any case, it seems reasonable to place him in the middle of this list.

9. Chargers

Starter: Tyrod Taylor | Backups: Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

Herbert was a bit of a polarizing figure among draft analysts, but most had him as at least a first-round pick and with Taylor around to provide competent play in the short term, he could have some very valuable time to study his craft before getting thrown to the wolves.

10. Broncos

Starter: Drew Lock | Backups: Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien

The jury is very much out on Lock, a second-round pick last year who started just five games as a rookie. He provided plenty of room for optimism in those five games, though, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and an 89.7 rating. Lock won’t lack for weapons, either, after Denver drafted wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler to go with wide receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant.

11. Steelers

Starter: Ben Roethlisberger | Backups: Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Paxton Lynch

Now begins a run of veteran starters, and Roethlisberger has to be ranked first among them both for career accomplishments and the fact that, when he last seen playing a full season, he led the NFL in passing yards in 2018. With Big Ben sidelined for all but two games last year, would-be quarterback of the future Rudolph mostly frittered away a golden opportunity, as did Hodges, so Pittsburgh appears likely to address the position in the 2021 draft.

12. Raiders

Starter: Derek Carr | Backups: Marcus Mariota, DeShone Kizer, Nathan Peterman

Thought to be on thin ice last season, Carr responded by posting career highs in completion percentage (70.4), passing yards (4,054) and yards per attempt (7.9). Mariota, meanwhile, wore out his welcome in Tennessee, but the fact that he was signed by Gruden could indicate that the coach is not completely sold on his starter.

13. Colts

Starter: Philip Rivers | Backups: Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason, Chad Kelly

While no one expects Rivers to spend more than a couple of years at them helm of Indianapolis’s attack, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him add a nice coda to an impressive career with the help of Colts Coach Frank Reich and the team’s excellent offensive line. If Brissett were thought to be the answer, he wouldn’t have been displaced by Rivers, of course, but he provides a solid safety net.

14. Jets

Starter: Sam Darnold | Backups: David Fales, James Morgan, Mike White

Jets fans aren’t going to like this ranking — especially so far below Allen and the hated Bills — but the fact is that Darnold submitted a so-so rookie season and only barely improved in 2019. Sure, all sorts of blame can be laid at the feet of his coach, the widely scorned Gase, and previous front offices that left the team woefully thin on offensive help, and Darnold is still just 22. However, by Football Outsiders’ DVOA, which rates a quarterback’s value from play to play against what an average signal-caller would have been expected to do in the same circumstances, Darnold has landed near the bottom in each of the past two years. For what it’s worth, Morgan bears mentioning as a prospect who generated some buzz before the Jets plucked him in Saturday’s fourth round.

15. Jaguars

Starter: Gardner Minshew II | Backups: Joshua Dobbs, Jake Luton

The 2019 sixth-round pick was a college folk hero who managed to keep “Minshew Mania” going over 12 starts as a rookie and, as a result, bought himself a long look this season as the starter going forward. The low ranking here should not be taken as a sign that this author is not rooting for a certain mustachioed jorts enthusiast to continue bucking the odds with unexpectedly good play in the NFL.

16. Patriots

Starter: Jarrett Stidham | Backup: Brian Hoyer

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. We still have a long way to go before the season starts (assuming that even happens this year), and New England could simply be biding its time before bringing in a veteran such as Brissett, Dalton or even free agent Cam Newton. It’s at least as likely that the team actually goes with Stidham, a fourth-round pick last year out of Auburn, as the successor to Tom Brady. Either Stidham justifies the faith the Pats reportedly have in him, and Bill Belichick burnishes his genius reputation, or he implodes and the coach simply leans into that lack of success, all the better to gain a high draft pick next year and hope to acquire Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.