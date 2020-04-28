“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body,” Rohrwasser told WBZ’s Steve Burton. “I said cover it up but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.”

Rohrwasser, 23, said he got the ink five years ago and the matter never arose while he was at Marshall.

“It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the authoritarian government of the British. I was like ‘Wow, that is such an American sentiment. A patriotic sentiment.’ Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me,” said Rohrwasser, who transferred to Marshall after two seasons at Rhode Island. “I always was proud to be an American. I’m very proud to be an American.”

“I’m sorry for all my friends and family that have to defend me. Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have,” Rohrwasser said. “To them, I’m sorry. I’m going to learn from this. I’m going to take ownership of it. This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully you will all find that out.”

For Rohrwasser, the joy of being drafted into the NFL quickly evaporated in the controversy and he said Saturday that “when I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body. It’s not something that I ever want to represent.”

A native of Clifton Park, N.Y., Rohrwasser also has “Liberty or death” and “Don’t tread on me” tattoos, as well as an anchor, another honoring the Dave Matthews Band and an all-seeing eye. The Patriots drafted Rohrwasser to compete to replace Stephen Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl kicker over 14 seasons with the team.

“We were celebrating and hugging [Saturday]. So happy. I went on to Twitter. I saw the tweet. I saw that someone had taken a picture of me, and put it with my tattoo and linking me to some horrific events,” he said. “Obviously Charlottesville, and these horrible things.”

