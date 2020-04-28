But because the objective here isn’t just to sell more jerseys but to win more games, there are other upsides to Young’s arrival with the second pick in last week’s draft. The position Young plays — which will be end in Washington’s new 4-3 defensive front but is basically “quarterback mauler” in any system — is not only among the most important on a football team, but it happens to strengthen one of Washington’s few strengths. On the defensive line here, he is a first-round pick among first-round picks. In a video conference with reporters Monday, Young showed he knows exactly what that might mean.

“A good pass rusher, if he’s by himself on the team, you [are] going to be great to a certain extent, you feel me?” Young said. “When literally your whole defensive line is full of first-rounders and dogs who are ready to go, I feel like [there’s] not really too much an offense can do.”

AD

AD

There’s a way to look at this choice of Young in a box and have it be tantalizing. Quick, who was the last Washington player to be a first-team all-pro? Not a multiple-time Pro Bowl selection, because Trent Williams earned that honor seven times but was never an all-pro. Rather, someone whom everyone around the league looks to and says, “He’s the best at what he does.” That’s what Young, who grew up in Upper Marlboro and went to DeMatha, could be.

On Monday, Young likened his own game to that of Julius Peppers, which isn’t a bad place to start and is exactly the kind of player we’re talking about: a three-time first-team all-pro who certainly will end up in the Hall of Fame. Three players in history had more sacks than Peppers. If Young’s trajectory mimics that at all, then Washington has a player of the kind it hasn’t had in … how long?

We’ll get to the answer. But here’s a clue: If you’re considering characters from the past decade, reach back further. And further still.

AD

AD

Put Young’s potential individual greatness aside, though, and widen the lens. One of the reasons new coach Ron Rivera found Washington’s head coaching position at all appealing: the club’s recent drafts. In 2017, the first-round pick was defensive lineman Jonathan Allen from Alabama, an end in Washington’s old 3-4, a tackle in the upcoming 4-3. In 2018, it was interior lineman Daron Payne, Allen’s old college teammate, with the 13th pick. In 2019, Washington traded up to get Mississippi State pass rusher Montez Sweat near the bottom of the first round.

Throw in 2011 first-rounder Ryan Kerrigan — now aging, but still talented — and that’s a lot of draft capital spent in one area. And it doesn’t even account for Matt Ioannidis, a fifth-rounder in 2016 who has been the team’s most productive down lineman over the past two years. That’s not lost on Rivera. With the ability to rotate in talent by the tons, Rivera sees Young’s impact beyond whatever his sack total ends up being.

“I think there’s an impact getting to the quarterback has on the other rushers, the linebackers and the secondary,” Rivera said Thursday night, when Washington made Young its top pick. “And if we can create that type of immediate disruption, it’s going to help the back seven. If we can get to that point — create the takeaways, create the three-and-outs — it’s going to help the offense.”

AD

AD

There’s a ripple effect, and it might just make for a scary defense.

Now, let’s be honest: All of the talent taken up front has not translated to any sort of consistent defensive success. In the past decade, Washington hasn’t once ranked in the top 10 in yards or points allowed, kind of a staggering statistic. Its average rankings over those 10 years: 23rd in yards and 23rd in points. That’s the highway to mediocrity — or worse — which is exactly the road this outfit travels on.

Does Young change that by himself? No. But he is not by himself, and he is also not the only new addition here. Rivera, of course, was a linebacker with the dominant Chicago defenses of the mid-to-late 1980s, then worked his way up as a defensive assistant and coordinator before becoming the head coach with Carolina. His entire program has a defensive tint to it. More than that: Rivera has hired as his defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, a standout linebacker for 11 seasons who has spent 16 seasons as an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator. These are respected professionals. That matters.

AD

AD

Keep in mind the fiasco that was Washington’s defensive coordinator position over the past several years. In the five-year tenure of former head coach Jay Gruden, Jim Haslett gave way to Joe Barry who gave way to Greg Manusky, all while a who’s who of defensive coaches — Wade Phillips, Gus Bradley, Gregg Williams, Steve Wilks and Todd Bowles among them — talked with the club but ended up elsewhere. Instead of an operation that maximized players’ abilities, it was a mess.

So evaluating the trade up in last year’s draft that landed Sweat is an incomplete exercise because of the environment in which he played. It says here that Sweat — who had 1.5 sacks in the first eight games, 5.5 over the final eight — will benefit not just from Young’s presence but because he will be coached by Rivera, Del Rio and new defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Extend that same theory to Allen, Payne and Ioannidis.

Look at the most recent NFC champion, San Francisco, at this point last year. Already in place were linemen DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas — all first-round picks. Into the mix came Nick Bosa, the second pick in the 2019 draft and Young’s former teammate at Ohio State. The 49ers, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo healthy again, went from 4-12 to 13-3, and the defense went from 28th to eighth in points allowed and 13th to second in yards allowed.

AD

AD

Now, Washington doesn’t have a wizard like Kyle Shanahan calling plays (imagine having a guy like that in the building), nor has it filled all of its offensive holes. Still, thinking of all the possibilities for his new defense made Young’s eyes widen and his mouth broaden into a smile. We all know by now that a Zoom meeting isn’t the same as an in-person interaction. But as he thought about all of the interior talent he played with at Ohio State, and how that had freed him up to make plays, and how Allen and Payne might provide that here — darned if it didn’t make Young chuckle with delight.

“When you really work as a unit, and you’ve got all guys clicking on all cylinders, and every guy is a first-rounder,” he said, “I don’t feel like the offense can really do anything with a defensive line like that.”

Oh, wait. That trivia answer. The last Washington Redskin to be a first-team all-pro was none other than punter Matt Turk — in 1996. Before that? The last players on either offense or defense: linebacker Wilber Marshall in 1992, preceded by tackle Jim Lachey and Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green in 1991.

AD

AD

We won’t know for years whether Chase Young ends up having the impact on this franchise that Green once did all those years ago. What we know now, even before any sort of 2020 season gets underway: His selection will have an impact on more than just his position. The bet here is that the coaches who took him know exactly how to get the most out of him — and the talented group with which he’ll play.

Read more: