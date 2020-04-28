FC Utrecht, for instance, was in sixth place in the Dutch standings when play was halted, falling one spot short of qualifying for next season’s Europa League. But Utrecht had played one less game than fifth-place Willem II yet had a better goal differential, and team owner Frans van Seumeren said Friday that his club will “use all the lawyers we can” to reverse the decision via lawsuit.

AD

AD

AZ Alkmaar tied Ajax for first place in the Dutch standings via team points but will be considered the second-place finisher — and given a tougher path in next season’s Champions League — because of its inferior goal differential.

The Dutch also will not employ the usual relegation and promotion this season, angering officials and fans of Cambuur Leeuwarden, which was leading the second-tier Keuken Kampioen division when play was halted.

“I can’t understand it,” club director Ard de Graaf said. “It feels very unjust.”

French soccer officials now will have to make similar decisions over the next month. Last week, European soccer’s governing body (UEFA) said it was urging leagues “to explore all possible options” to finish their seasons, perhaps via “a different format” — possibly playoffs — than the usual standings-based system of awarding placement in European club competitions. If leagues are unable to finish their seasons, UEFA said European spots should be awarded based on “sporting merit in the 2019/20 domestic competitions."

AD

AD

Ligue 1 teams had either 10 or 11 matches remaining when play was halted. Paris Saint-Germain had a sizable lead over second-place Marseille at the top of the table, while Marseille was six points clear of third-place Rennes and seven ahead of fourth-place Lille.

The top two teams in the French standings qualify directly for the group stage of the next season’s Champions League, with the third-place team receiving a bye into the third qualifying round. The fourth-place team receives a Europa League bid.

Last week, soccer officials in Germany — where efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic have been comparatively more successful than other nations — announced that they hoped to restart their season in early May, pending government approval to play games in empty stadiums (such approval could come Thursday). In England, Premier League clubs have opened their training facilities to individual players and hope to resume play in early June.

AD