The changes, which will be in effect for the 2020-21 school year, come at a time when leaders of the sport say they are looking to adapt to a growing number of female competitors and attract a more diverse field of athletes.

“These rule changes are some of the most prolific modifications in the history of high school wrestling,” Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services, said in a news release. “The rules committee made necessary, drastic changes to attract more young people to our sport without sacrificing the health and safety of the participants.”

AD

AD

Chief among the issues at hand was the sport’s hair length rule. Last spring, a wrestler at Buena Regional High in New Jersey was told by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match or face forfeit. The wrestler, Andrew Johnson, chose to have his head shaved and later won the match. But the incident went viral, igniting a fierce debate about race relations in the sport. The referee, Alan Maloney, was suspended for two years.

In the changes announced Tuesday, the requirement that a wrestler’s hair could not “extend below the top of an ordinary shirt collar” was deleted. The change should benefit both female wrestlers and males who opt for a longer style.

“Taking that [rule] out, besides the inclusion of women and them just having different hair, it makes it more inclusionary for other ethnic groups who may wear their hair differently to participate in the sport without fear,” Gonzaga Coach Milton Yates said.

AD

AD

Yates is the board president for the National Prep Wrestling Championships. This year’s event, held in February, featured a women’s division for the first time in its 85-year history. Yates said changes like these are all part of the sport catching up to the times.

“Wrestling is still one of those prehistoric sports,” Yates said. “And it has not been nurtured or protected like some of those other sports that have begun to come to the forefront and get more attention. So everything that wrestling has been doing now is about equity.”

Another change made with female wrestlers in mind alters the weigh-in process. Weigh-ins will now be done wearing a legal uniform instead of a “suitable undergarment,” eliminating the gender barrier posed by a separate process. Now, all wrestlers will be able to weigh in together.

AD

AD

“This action accommodates transgender children as well; it respects their rights and dignity and addresses any modesty concerns for any affected children,” Hopkins said in the news release. “We anticipate that the entire weigh-in process will be expedited and more efficient.”

For Falls Church’s Warry Bonney, the only female head coach in the D.C. area, the weigh-in process always felt antiquated and uncomfortable. She would have to wait outside as her male wrestlers went through the weigh-in process with an assistant. With these changes in place, all of her wrestlers will be able to weigh in together.

“It makes everything feel much more equal,” Bonney said. “If everybody is wearing a singlet, I can be in there and see my lineup and advocate for my kids.”

AD

The Jaguars had 10 female wrestlers on the roster this season, and Bonney looks forward to seeing these changes improve their experience and help them focus only on their match.

AD

“And it’s not just for female wrestlers; it’s also for the diversity,” she said. “We want to continue to grow the sport and help accommodate everyone we can.”

Other rule changes include the addition of an “unnecessary roughness” violation for pulling hair.

With high school sports on hold because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Yates and Bonney will have to wait to see how their athletes react to the changes. But both hope this is just the beginning.

“We want to grow; we don’t want kids walking away,” Yates said. “There’s so much more to be done, but they’re on the right path.”