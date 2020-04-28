At least initially, the offer of refunds is expected to be limited to scheduled games in March and April, according to an industry source familiar with MLB’s plans. The expected rollout of individual teams’ ticket policies was first reported Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal.

The sport still hopes to salvage a 2020 season, most likely starting this summer with games in empty stadiums in locations where government and public health officials have lifted stay-at-home directives. Among the plans considered recently by MLB was sequestering players in protective, isolated bubbles at spring training facilities in Arizona or Florida. The hope would be to permit fans to attend games later in the modified season, perhaps in limited numbers to allow for social distancing.

In the meantime, MLB has come under increasing pressure from fans and politicians to clarify its ticket policies, with the delay of the regular season now in its fifth week and teams holding millions of dollars in ticket revenue for games that are unlikely to be played.

At least one lawsuit, currently seeking class-action certification, has been filed in U.S. District Court against MLB teams and ticket agencies seeking refunds for fans, and a handful of members of Congress have been vocal in appealing to sports leagues and ticketing agencies to refund ticket money to consumers. Similar political pressure has been placed on the entertainment industry for events lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With Americans weathering the brutal and continuing impacts of this global crisis, your decision to confiscate their money is reprehensible and should be reversed immediately,” Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.) wrote earlier this month in a scathing letter to Ticketmaster.

Getting a refund for a postponed live event may seem like small potatoes, but for a lot of people that might be a 🛒 of groceries or a bottle of medicine.



All big companies need to do their part to ease the huge burdens on the shoulders of ordinary Americans trying to survive. https://t.co/8uc9A78WJ7 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) April 28, 2020

Baseball, a $10.7 billion industry, is facing massive losses of revenue due to the pandemic, with still no sure path to starting its season. MLB cut a deal with the MLB Players Association in late March to advance $170 million toward player salaries, and the majority of teams has committed to paying non-playing personnel through the end of May.

