“I never expected in a million years that the Los Angeles Lakers — which I’m a big fan of the team — but I’m not a big fan of the fact that they took a $4.6-million loan,” Mnuchin told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I think that’s outrageous, and I’m glad they’ve returned it or they would have had liability.”

ESPN reported that the Lakers said they had returned the roughly $4.6 million they received after news broke that the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program had run out of money, leaving many small businesses in dire straits. “The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program,” the team said in a statement to the network. “Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

Only seven pro sports franchises around the world were worth more than the Lakers, according to Forbes’s 2019 figures. Their local television deal alone brings in $150 million annually. During the 2016-17 season in which the Lakers went 26-51, they still generated an NBA-best $115 million profit as measured by net income, even after paying almost $49 million in revenue sharing.

But the NBA and its individual teams are experiencing huge revenue losses, with the season suspended March 11. The outbreak could cost the league $1 billion and precipitate a record salary cap drop, The Post’s Ben Golliver wrote. Earlier this month, USA Today reported that the Lakers planned to ask some of their top-level executives to voluntarily defer 20 percent of their salaries in hopes of retaining all of the team’s employees during the outbreak. The team has promised not to lay off or furlough any employees.

PPP loans are forgivable if the company that receives the funds uses at least 75 percent of it to pay employee salaries and does not lay off anyone. Other highly valued companies applied for and received PPP loans, including Shake Shack ($10 million) and AutoNation (more than $77 million). Both also have said they will return the money. In all, more than $2 billion has been returned, the Small Business Administration said. At least $500 million of that figure went to large, publicly held companies, The Washington Post has determined.

In response to criticism of the initial Payroll Protection Program issues, the government is rolling out an additional $310 billion in federally backed loans in a process that began Monday. That money also is expected to run out in a few days.

Mnuchin promised that loans of more than $2 million would be subject to added scrutiny.

