That the Redskins don’t need as many undrafted players as teams with more established starters hints at something: With a new coaching staff, with every position theoretically open, they don’t want to muddy the position battles.

This leads us to the biggest remaining roster questions the Redskins have coming out of the draft.

Who will start at tight end?

The Redskins did not address the tight end position during the draft, even though it was thought to be one of their most glaring needs. Rivera has acknowledged the importance of a reliable tight end for a young quarterback, like he had with Greg Olsen for Cam Newton in Carolina. The team doesn’t have anyone of Olsen’s experience, so they’re betting someone — free agent signings Logan Thomas or Richard Rodgers, younger options such as Marcus Baugh, Hale Hentges or undrafted free agent Thaddeus Moss — can develop and emulate him.

There are questions about Thomas, who converted to the position from quarterback, and Rodgers, who’s struggled to stay healthy, but Rivera said they’ve seen “glimpses” of Olsen-esque athletic ability from Thomas. He added that Pete Hoener, the tight end coach, felt “very strongly” about Thomas because of his smarts and savvy.

Rivera got advice on Rodgers from his former quarterback in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron always thought that this was the kind of guy who was a safety valve, a go-to guy,” Rivera said. “[He] just knew how to get himself open in position.”

The Redskins need a tight end like that — no matter who it is.

Who will replace Trent Williams?

With the Williams situation finally resolved and the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle traded to the San Francisco 49ers, the focus turns to who will protect quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ blindside. The long-term hope seems to be Saahdiq Charles, the Redskins’ fourth-round pick from Louisiana State.

“Tremendous talent, tremendous upside,” said vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith.

Yet the Redskins must prepare a contingency plan for this season. Not only was Charles suspended by LSU multiple times for undisclosed team violations, he is also regarded as a raw talent. The lack of offseason programs could slow his development, and it seems possible, if not likely, that one of the team’s veteran options — 2018 third-round pick Geron Christian Sr. and free agent addition Cornelius Lucas — will open the season as starter.

Who will make the cut at running back?

This might be the most heated roster competition before the start of next season. There are three holdovers in future Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson, 2018 second-round pick Derrius Guice and 2019 fourth-rounder Bryce Love, who spent all of last season rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in college. They signed third-down back J.D. McKissic and fellow veteran Peyton Barber in free agency.

The Redskins could keep more than three running backs — rosters expand from 53 to 55 this season — but who emerges from this group is uncertain. That analysis also doesn’t factor in Antonio Gibson, because it’s unclear whether the Redskins view their third-round pick this year, who played a hybrid role at Memphis, as more of a running back or receiver. Whatever happens, this promises to be a competitive position battle.

Who will seize starting jobs at cornerback and wide receiver?

The questions about the wideouts and those who cover them are less about who makes the roster and more about how they lineup.

At corner, the top three options now seem to be Kendall Fuller, Fabian Moreau and Ronald Darby. Though the Redskins have four, hungry 24-year-olds behind them — Danny Johnson, Greg Stroman, Jimmy Moreland and Jeremy Reaves — the looming question is about configuration. Fuller could continue in the slot, where he’s excelled his entire career, or bump outside, where he wants to be and could argue he should be after inking the team’s largest contract of this offseason (four years, $40 million). Fuller is the first domino in determining the rest of the team’s alignment.

At receiver, nothing is certain beyond Terry McLaurin. The Redskins like Steven Sims Jr. and Kelvin Harmon, who along with McLaurin saw lots of playing time last season as rookies, but 2020 draft picks Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden could take precedence because Rivera’s regime drafted them. The Redskins could use both of them early, with Gibson splitting time in the slot and in the backfield, and the big, physical Gandy-Golden on the outside. But questions persist as to whether both can be ready, and how that would shape the rest of the position group.

