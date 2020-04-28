

Tom Brady will have one of his favorite targets with him in Tampa. (Frank Victores, File)

The NFL has produced many well-known passer-receiver combos. Joe Montana to Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman to Michael Irvin and Peyton Manning to Marvin Harrison all rate among the all-time best. So do Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, two future hall of fame-caliber players who will reunite in Tampa Bay to make another run at a Super Bowl ring. Brady left the New England Patriots after 20 years of service and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers. Gronkowski, retired since 2018, decided to return to the NFL to rejoin Brady for one last hurrah.

Brady and Gronkowski have combined for 7,786 yards and 78 touchdowns over their career. Brady also averaged a 123.9 passer rating when targeting Gronkowski and a 94.7 passer rating when targeting everyone else. It’s clear they had tremendous chemistry on the field, but is it enough to anoint them the best passer-receiver tandem of the past decade?

[Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady together again? That’s good on and off the field.]

Compiling stats is one way to evaluate passing duos through the years, however, there are better ways to determine who contributed the most toward a winning football team. To evaluate the value between a quarterback and his receiver we will use expected points added, the number of points scored above what we would expect given the down, distance and field position of each play, a clear way to see how much added value a particular duo has produced over the years. This is a counting stat, so it will reward quarterbacks and receivers that have the benefit of playing together for longer periods of time, yet that will also reward consistency, a desirable trait for any franchise.

Here are the best passing duos of the past decade. Disagree with the rankings? Let us know in the comments.

10. Drew Brees to Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

249 expected points added from 2016 to 2019

Thomas broke the record for most catches in a season last year (149) and was the fastest to top 100 catches (11 games) in NFL history. He is also the fastest NFL player to record 400 catches and has the record for catches in the first four seasons of a career (470). Thomas also registered the best catch rate (85 percent) among all qualified receivers in 2018. Since 1992, the first year data is available, no wide receiver with at least 400 career receptions has a higher overall catch rate than Thomas (78 percent).

That’s also a testament to Brees, one of the most dependable quarterbacks in the league. Brees has targeted Thomas 27 percent of the time since the Thomas’s arrival in 2016 (only Jarvis Landry and DeAndre Hopkins have seen a higher share of passes thrown their way) and the two have combined to post a 116.3 passer rating over the past four years. For context, a passer rating no higher than 117.5 has led the league in that time and the average quarterback produced a passer rating of 92.2.

9. Philip Rivers to Antonio Gates, Los Angeles Chargers

254 expected points added from 2004 to 2018

Gates, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is the Chargers’ career leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdown catches (116). At least three-fourths of those totals were on throws by Rivers with their 89 touchdowns together the most in NFL history by a tight end-quarterback tandem.

Rivers and Gates also averaged nine yards per target over their career together, nearly a first down every time those two were involved in a passing play.

8. Andrew Luck to T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

267 expected points added from 2012 to 2018

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, and Hilton, a third-round pick that same year, had immediate chemistry. The duo combined for 861 yards and seven touchdowns their rookie year and then topped the 1,000-yard mark in four of the next five seasons together (Luck missed 2017 due to injury).

The duo’s most successful play in terms of expected points added was against the Houston Texans during Week 17 of the 2012 season. Facing third-and-23 from their own 30-yard line, Luck threw a perfectly timed strike to Hilton down the left side of the field, resulting in a touchdown.



Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton 70-yard TD catch

7. Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

291 expected points added from 2012 to 2018

Wilson, a third-round pick, and Baldwin, an undrafted free agent, entered the league together in 2012. Since then they combined for 5,662 yards, 43 touchdowns and a 110.2 passer rating. Wilson’s passer rating to every other receiver, including tight ends and running backs, is 98.0.

Russell Wilson (2012 to 2018) Comp% Yds/Att Passer rating Passes to Doug Baldwin 69 percent 9.0 110.2 Passes to everyone else 63 percent 7.6 98.0 NFL average 64 percent 7.3 91.8

In 2015, Wilson and Baldwin torched the NFL for 366 yards and 10 touchdowns over Weeks 11 to 14, breaking a 21-year record held by Brett Favre and Sterling Sharpe for most touchdowns over a four-week span.

6. Matthew Stafford to Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions

301 expected points added from 2009 to 2015

Stafford and Johnson spent seven full seasons together in Detroit and dominated the league during that time. The two combined for 8,166 yards, 56 touchdowns and 399 first downs on 906 targets while averaging almost 16 yards per completion, per data from TruMedia. That means the duo either scored a touchdown or moved the sticks on half of their passes. The league average over this span was just 39 percent.

Johnson also produced five 1,000-yard seasons with Stafford under center, including league-leading totals in 2011 (1,681) and 2012 (1,964). The latter is a record that still stands heading into the 2020 campaign.

5. Drew Brees to Marques Colston, New Orleans Saints

319.6 expected points added from 2006 to 2015

Brees is the only quarterback on this list twice. He and Colston played 140 games together during the regular season, connecting on 708 of 960 targets (74 percent) for 9,735 yards and 72 touchdowns, a touchdown rate and yards per target rate higher than the ones Brees has with Thomas. Plus, Brees targeted Colston further down the field than he does Thomas (10.3 yards past the line of scrimmage compared to 8.3 for Thomas), making Colston more of a deep threat. Overall, Brees’s passer rating on passes to Colston was 123.0 during a time when the league average was 84.9.

4. Aaron Rodgers to Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

371.4 expected points added from 2008 to 2017

Rodgers took over for Brett Favre as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, the same year the team drafted Nelson in the second round of the NFL draft. Since then the two produced 6,919 yards and 65 touchdowns over 682 pass attempts (129.2 passer rating). In their nine seasons together (Nelson missed 2015 due to injury), these two have earned a passer rating well above the league average each and every year, including a near-perfect 155.2 passer rating in 2011 (59 for 80, 1,101 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions).

Nelson’s 7,848 total yards with the Packers is the fifth-best mark in franchise history and he also has the second-most receiving touchdowns (69) in team history. He is also the only player in Green Bay’s history to record three seasons with 13 or more touchdown receptions.

And finally, Nelson, along with Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Larry Fitzgerald and Dez Bryant, are the only wide outs to compile at least 7,000 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns between 2008 and 2017.

3. Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

432 expected points added from 2010 to 2018

Before their public feud and Brown’s erratic behavior led to his ouster from Pittsburgh (and his release from the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019), Roethlisberger and Brown torched the NFL for 10,621 yards and 74 touchdowns during 120 regular season games. Brown made the Pro Bowl every year with Pittsburgh save the 2012 season and Roethlisberger made five Pro Bowls during Brown’s time with the team.

The duo’s best campaign was in 2014. Roethlisberger completed 71 percent of his passes to Brown for 1,698 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, producing 93 more points than expected that year after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each throw, per data from TruMedia.

2. Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

464 expected points added from 2010 to 2018

From the time Gronkowski was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft to his temporary retirement after the 2018 season, no quarterback and tight end produced more excepted points added during the regular season than Brady and Gronkowski. Their EPA production not only tops the QB-to-TE leader board, it is also 210 points more than the next best duo of Rivers and Gates. For comparison, the difference between Brady-Gronkowski and Rivers-Gates is the same as Rivers-Gates and the 29th best duo on the list, Andy Dalton and Jermaine Gresham of the Cincinnati Bengals (44 expected points added).

1. Matt Ryan to Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

523 expected points added from 2011 to 2019

Ryan, the 2016 MVP, and Jones, a top-five wide receiver in each of the past five years per Pro Football Focus, have combined for 11,857 yards and 56 touchdowns. The 9.7 yards per pass attempt they have produced is just shy of a first down each time Ryan looks for Jones on the field. Only DeSean Jackson has averaged a better efficiency (9.9) among wide outs with at least 500 targets since 2011, albeit on about 500 fewer targets. Also unlike Jones, Jackson saw his production split up between three different teams and 10 different quarterbacks. All but 17 of 1,252 targets to Jones have come from someone other than Ryan. Plus, Jones averaged 2.7 yards per route run during his time with Ryan, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. The league average was 1.5 yards per route run over that same span.

In 2016 against the Carolina Panthers, Ryan threw for a career-high 503 yards while Jones became the sixth wide out in NFL history produce a 300-yard game. No other quarterback-wide receiver duo has ever accomplished both in the same game. The duo’s biggest play, however, was in Week 2 of the 2013 season.

The Falcons were facing third-and-7 on their own 19-yard line in the first quarter of a game against the St. Louis Rams. Ryan took the snap in shotgun and found Jones at the 43-yard line. Jones broke a tackle from Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins and ran it all the way for an 81-yard touchdown.