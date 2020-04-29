The 11-game schedule will continue to air on Fox on linear TV, but the new deal includes one exclusive game for the two streaming platforms for each of the next three seasons. That game will take place on a Saturday during the second half of the season, and also air on broadcast TV in the cities of the game’s participants.

Amazon has made other forays into sports since winning its NFL package, including teaming up with the New York Yankees to buy the Yes Network last year.

Twitch is owned by Amazon, whose CEO, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.

The extension of the streaming deal comes as there is still some uncertainty about the NFL season because of the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. The season schedule has not been released and when and how games will be played remains in question.

But the league has also shown its commitment to pressing ahead with its business amid the pandemic. The league held its draft over the weekend and continues to work out a schedule, while the Amazon deal is a hint at its next big ticket item: media rights deals.

The NFL finalized a collective bargaining agreement with its players in March that adds a 17th game to the regular season, as well as two new wild card playoff games, which gives the league more inventory to sell. It collects around $7 billion a year in rights fees.

CBS, NBC and Fox have deals that expire after the 2022 season, while ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” package goes through the 2021 season. DirecTV, owned by AT&T, will see its deal for Sunday Ticket also expires after 2021.

Despite the sports shutdown and economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, new deals are still expected to be announced this year, with all of the networks angling for packages.

