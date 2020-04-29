Later, Gibson would say of the parallels: “That’s crazy.”

The receivers were, on the field, slightly different. Gandy-Golden was bigger and stronger, and Gibson was faster and more versatile, with the ability to play running back. But their similarities again moved to the forefront. Neither was ranked by major recruiting websites out of high school, and neither played in one of the Power Five college conferences. Gandy-Golden began at Liberty before it rose to Division I, while Gibson started at tiny East Central Community College in northern Mississippi, where he improved his grades before transferring to Memphis.

Six weeks after the combine, the Washington Redskins reunited the Antonios. The team drafted Gibson in the third round, and the following day, Gandy-Golden in the fourth. Gibson turned to his mother and father — that’s the guy I was telling you about! — and texted his new teammate congratulations.

The Redskins are betting big on the Antonios. After an offseason of overhaul, wide receiver remains one of the team’s biggest question marks. The offense — helmed by first-time offensive coordinator Scott Turner and second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins — needs weapons beyond second-year receiver Terry McLaurin to improve from last season, when it finished with the league’s fewest points and passing yards.

The Antonios have different skill sets but similar mindsets, and during a conference call with reporters Wednesday, they said they’re prepared to make an impact.

Gandy-Golden: “I plan on coming into the league and playing right away … and showing exactly what I can do.”

Gibson: “I’m going to get my playbook, I’m going to learn what I need to learn from the jump, and I’m going to get to work.”

The Antonios figure to factor into the offensive game-plans fast, though neither has talked to many teammates or heard from coaches about what their roles will be. Expect Gandy-Golden to get looks early. He’s a 6-foot-4, 223-pound possession receiver who’s modeled his game after Larry Fitzgerald and Julio Jones, and he would add an element to the offense it didn’t have before. He figures to have the opportunity to compete for the No. 2 receiver spot opposite the speedster McLaurin.

“I definitely feel like it is a good spot for me to make an impact right away,” Gandy-Golden said.

The plan for Gibson is more fluid. He can line up in the backfield or as a receiver, and he’s a home-run threat from everywhere. Last season at Memphis, he scored 13 times on 94 touches between offense and special teams — one touchdown every seven tries.

Gibson resists being categorized as a running back or receiver. He compared himself to similarly difficult-to-define weapons Ty Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson, the latter because he once saw Patterson play both positions, as well as return punts and kicks, in the same game.

“I was like, ‘All right, that is me right there,’” Gibson said.

After the draft, Coach Ron Rivera praised Gibson by comparing him to Carolina’s do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. Vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith called him a “Swiss army knife” — the same phrase used last month to describe free agent signing J.D. McKissic. The fellow former receiver has a similar skill set to Gibson, and it’s unclear how the Redskins expect to use both, or which will assume the third-down running back role.

For now, it seems McKissic might have the inside track to the job because Rivera tempered expectations for Gibson. He should contribute on special teams right away, Rivera said after the team drafted him, but he’ll probably only feature in select offensive packages as a rookie. This doesn’t dampen Gibson’s confidence in his own ability to do all of it immediately. When asked what position he saw himself taking more reps at initially, Gibson grinned.

“Everywhere,” he said. Then he shook his head and embraced the question. Gibson sees the way the NFL is going with higher passing numbers and lower running-back salaries. He knows the reason the Redskins like him is because he can do both. So, he plans to start in the running back room and work his way forward from there.

In the Antonios, the Redskins have hope. Though the offense isn’t complete, and though they haven’t proven their abilities will translate to the NFL, the Redskins emerged from the draft with two offensive weapons who, now or shortly, could become the difference-makers they’ve been looking for.

“It’s going to be exciting with me and him,” Gibson said. “I’m pretty sure a lot of people are going to come up with a lot of nicknames and things like that for us.” He grinned. “I’m ready. I’m ready to get to work with him.”

