“He was, let’s just say surprised, that they went in that direction,” Favre said.

It’s a feeling Favre could identify with. The Packers took Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 while Favre was on the roster and Favre was famously chilly to his heir apparent, saying at the time, “My contract doesn’t say I have to get Aaron Rodgers ready to play. Now hopefully he watches me and gets something from that.” The relationship between the two has warmed since then and, two years ago, Favre claimed that Rodgers told him he understands how Favre felt.

On Wednesday, Favre said he was surprised, too, that the Packers chose to draft a quarterback at a time when Rodgers is still in his prime and could use some talented pass catchers, particularly in a draft loaded with talent at wide receiver.

“I was very surprised. I thought they would go in the direction of an offensive weapon,” Favre said. “Nothing against Jordan Love, no disrespect, but you trade up to get a guy, he might turn out to be great, I hope he does, but you trade up to get more of a project. He’s a little bit unproven. A lot of upside. But he can’t help you get to the Super Bowl immediately.”

The Packers advanced to last season’s NFC championship game and should be “playing for now,” Favre said. “They don’t draft any weapons, not just in the first round, but any weapons that can help immediately, to my knowledge. And that just sends a disrespect message to Aaron Rodgers. He has every right to be disappointed, if he is.”

Favre was 35 when Rodgers was drafted and Rodgers will turn 37 in December. Rodgers was a backup for three years and Favre ended up finishing his career with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

“I think he’ll play someplace else,” Favre said. “I think Aaron will finish somewhere else, that’s my gut [instinct] … I guarantee you it has the wheels turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case, there’s a chip on his shoulder towards the organization that was otherwise not there.”

Love told reporters that Rodgers did call him the day after the pick was in and the two are represented by the same agency. “You know, really good guy,” Love said. "[He was] just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him.”

How that pans out when training camps begin is another matter, as far as Favre can see.

“I think they’ve burned a bridge that’s going to be hard to overcome,” he said. “At some point, it will rear its ugly head.”

