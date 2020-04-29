

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones smile at the start of training camp last summer. (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The NFL draft is over and optimism among the league’s teams for the upcoming season has never been higher. After all, new prospects and free agent signings have filled roster holes, allowing them to contend for football’s ultimate prize, a Super Bowl title.

It’s easy to sit back and look at which teams are the contenders from year to year, yet the debate of which franchise is most deserving to win a championship is a little more intriguing, especially for the dozen teams which have never hoisted the Lombardi trophy. An by adapting some baseball metrics, we can actually measure this deservedness.

Bill James, widely considered the godfather of baseball analytics, presented one method to determine which baseball team was most deserving to win a World Series. He postulated “you deserve to win if you consistently put out a competitive team, which has a chance to win” and went about constructing a simple point system to rank franchises based on merit. It’s so simple, we can easily apply it to the NFL.

All teams get zero points at the start of the 2002 season, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams. A team gets one point if it fails to win the Super Bowl in that year, two more points if it finishes with nine or more wins (208 of 252 teams with nine or more wins qualified for the playoffs) and three more points if it wins 10 games or more (183 of 193 teams qualified for the playoffs). The points accrue each year the team fails to win a Super Bowl. If a team does win a title, their point total resets to zero. Win two titles in any five-year span and the point total is reduced further to minus-10.

Essentially we’re looking at the teams with the largest droughts, including some franchises that have never won at all. Remember, this is different than looking at the teams most likely to win the coming Super Bowl. (We’ve included the Vegas odds of that for comparison). Second, we are looking to measure franchises that are most deserving of a Super Bowl ring, not teams that are building dynasties.

Surprised by some of the teams on this list? We were too. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

52 points, never won a Super Bowl

Odds to win Super Bowl LV: 25-1 (As of Apr. 24, 2020 per William Hill)

The Chargers are coming off a dismal 5-11 season yet are just one year removed from a 12-win campaign, and they boast seven playoff appearances over the past 18 years, including four straight from 2006 to 2009. During that stretch they produced 408 net points more than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play (offensive and defensive), per data from TruMedia. Only the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts (Super Bowl champion in 2006) and New England Patriots (16-0 in 2007) were better over that four-year time frame.

Overall, since 2002, Los Angeles has scored four more points per game than expected on offense (fifth-best over that span) with top-five finishes in points per drive (2.1), yards per drive (31.9), red-zone efficiency (57 percent) and the rate of drives forced to go three-and-out (31 percent).

2002 to 2019 Points per drive Yards per drive Red-zone efficiency Three-and-out Chargers 2.1 (4th) 31.9 (4th) 57 percent (5th) 31 percent (3rd) NFL average 1.8 28.8 54 percent 34 percent

2. Dallas Cowboys

49 points, last won a Super Bowl in 1995

Odds to win Super Bowl LV: 12-1

“America’s team” has five Super Bowl banners in eight appearances and are still one of the most-deserving teams to win another one. The Cowboys have seven playoff appearances since 2002 and have finished first or second in the division 10 times.

Offensively the Cowboys have scored 1.9 points per drive since 2002, the eighth-best rate in the league, and defensively they have allowed 1.8 points per drive, the 10th best mark in the league. Only the Patriots (five Super Bowl wins in eight tries), Pittsburgh Steelers (two Super Bowl wins in three tries) and Philadelphia Eagles (one Super Bowl wins in two tries) rank in the top 10 for both lists.

3. Atlanta Falcons

48 points, never won a Super Bowl

Odds to win Super Bowl LV: 60-1

Atlanta got to The Big Game in 2016, led the Patriots 21-3 at the half and then let Tom Brady orchestrate five straight scoring drives that propelled New England to victory. Some might say they never deserve to be in the title game again after that collapse, but that may be a little harsh. Atlanta has eight playoff appearances since 2002 (only seven teams have more) and one of the most-prolific quarterback-receiver tandems in Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Atlanta’s quarterbacks have produced a 94.2 passer rating combined in the playoffs since 2002, the fifth-highest in the league. Ryan’s 135.2 passer rating during the 2016 playoff run is the highest for a single postseason over the past 18 years.

4. Carolina Panthers

47 points, never won a Super Bowl

Odds to win Super Bowl LV: 125-1

The Panthers are 0-for-2 in the Super Bowl since the league’s expansion and will have to pursue their next title bid with Teddy Bridgewater, not Cam Newton, under center. However, they also had seven playoff appearances, six double-digit win seasons and, since 2002, five division titles (three straight from 2013 to 2015), a solid resume for any titleless franchise.

Plus, Carolina’s defense has been credited with 60 sacks over the past 18 years (one fewer than the Chargers, who rank first), which has helped save 1.3 points per game, the seventh-best cumulative performance from 2002-19, per TruMedia.

5. Indianapolis Colts

47 points, last won a Super Bowl in 2006

Odds to win Super Bowl LV: 25-1

The Colts are the most recent Super Bowl winner on this list, but they have compiled 194 wins, including the playoffs, since 2002. Only the Patriots and Steelers have more. Their win rate against eventual playoff teams is the second best since 2002 (.456) and only the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have more playoff appearances than the Colts (13) since the league expanded to 32 teams.

If we look at only the time frame since the Colts last title, Indianapolis is 121-87 during the regular season (sixth-most wins) with eighth playoff appearances (tied for fourth-most), five division titles and one other Super Bowl appearance (2009).

Most deserving among teams that have never won the Super Bowl

1. Los Angeles Chargers, 52 points

2. Atlanta Falcons, 48 points

3. Carolina Panthers, 47 points

4. Minnesota Vikings, 42 points

5. Cincinnati Bengals, 40 points

T-6. Tennessee Titans, 39 points

T-6. Houston Texans, 39 points

8. Arizona Cardinals, 33 points

9. Jacksonville Jaguars, 31 points

10. Detroit Lions, 28 points

11. Buffalo Bills, 25 points

12. Cleveland Browns, 19 points

Read more:

Drafting a quarterback sends a signal. How will the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers receive it?

Jameis Winston, Saints reportedly are closing in on a one-year deal

What to know from the NFL draft: It’s a seven-on-seven league, and everyone’s chasing the Chiefs

With the NFL draft complete, the fantasy football picture is clearer