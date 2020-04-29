The cornerback, who signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million earlier this month, tweeted that he is “not fighting to clear a name I don’t care wat [sic] people think I know the truth innocent until proven guilty.”
He added details, tweeting: “Lot of people wanna speculate On my situation and don’t know the facts I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn’t be charged.”
A native of Allendale, S.C., Breeland played four years at Clemson and was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft by he Washington Redskins, spending four seasons with the team. He signed a $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, but the deal was voided when he failed a physical because of an infected cut on his foot. He ended up playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2018, then signed with the Chiefs as a free agent before the 2019 season. He started 18 of Kansas City’s 19 games, including Super Bowl LIV. In the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, he had an interception.
An agent for Breeland did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
