Kansas City Chief cornerback Bashaud Breeland faces multiple charges after his arrest Tuesday in York County, S.C.

Breeland, 28, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, transporting alcohol with the seal broken in a motor vehicle, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and driving without a license, according to online records.

The cornerback, who signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million earlier this month, tweeted that he is “not fighting to clear a name I don’t care wat [sic] people think I know the truth innocent until proven guilty.”

He added details, tweeting: “Lot of people wanna speculate On my situation and don’t know the facts I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn’t be charged.”

A native of Allendale, S.C., Breeland played four years at Clemson and was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft by he Washington Redskins, spending four seasons with the team. He signed a $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, but the deal was voided when he failed a physical because of an infected cut on his foot. He ended up playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2018, then signed with the Chiefs as a free agent before the 2019 season. He started 18 of Kansas City’s 19 games, including Super Bowl LIV. In the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, he had an interception.

An agent for Breeland did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

