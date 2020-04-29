Two decades later, training with a shattered foot feels like simpler times.

Wilkinson, the last U.S. woman to win an Olympic individual diving medal when she won platform gold in Sydney, is working to qualify for her fourth Games without her usual resources much in the same way as all of her fellow Olympic hopefuls. But the 10-meter diver is also racing the clock at 42, still coming back from neck surgery she had 16 months ago and preparing for Tokyo with four new training partners — her three daughters and her son, all of whom are under 9.

AD

AD

“I’ve just learned to roll with the punches,” Wilkinson said of training during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “It doesn’t mean it’s always easy, it doesn’t mean I’m always happy about it, but you learn to roll with it, make the best of it and find a way to get through it or — I don’t even like to look at the other side. You just learn to deal."

More stories Long(er) road to Tokyo How U.S. Olympians are training at home Read now

When she took the top prize in Sydney, Wilkinson was the first American woman to win a gold medal in platform diving since 1964, and she went on to compete in 2004 and 2008 before hanging up her goggles to start a family. She went to the next two Olympic Games with NBC and noticed that the difficulty of dives in her event, which had increased exponentially between 2000 and 2008, was leveling off. She started to ponder a comeback, even though when she retired at 30 she was already more than a decade older than most of her competitors.

What began as weekly trips to the pool for fun in the fall of 2016 culminated with a second-place finish at the national championships less than a year later.

AD

AD

“I was actually mad. I didn’t dive very well. Because I did this really dumb thing on my armstand in the semifinals, I had to, like — okay, is the fighter still in me?” Wilkinson said. “I had to claw my way back. So that part was fun to me — like, I’m still that competitor. … I think when I first became a mom, I thought I had to put all my dreams away and put them down and be a mom for them; it’s their turn. But what I’m learning is to be a mom; it’s like a new do-over.”

With designs on the 2020 Games, Wilkinson’s preparations clicked along smoothly after nationals as she settled into her new training routine. A single three-hour workout five or six days per week at the University of Houston had replaced her six- to eight-hour days of yore.

But in the fall of 2018, when Wilkinson returned from adopting her youngest daughter from Ethiopia, the diver's right arm kept collapsing. She had surgery — a cervical fusion — in December 2018 to fix what turned out to be a severely degenerated disk in her neck and didn't get the all-clear to return to the pool for three months.

AD

AD

Wilkinson’s surgery set her back on her 2020 goals both physically and mentally. She has spent the past year getting her confidence back on the platform, retraining her muscles to dive without compensating for her injury and working toward the Olympic diving trials, which had been scheduled for June.

Getting a little extra time to train was the silver lining of the postponement of the Games.

“I am 42 and a mom of four. I didn’t think another year I’d be like — ‘Oh, sweet, another year!’ But I’m actually thankful, because I just came back from surgery and this gives me time to really get comfortable and confident again and work on those dives,” Wilkinson said. “I thought maybe I could [qualify for Tokyo], but I was kind of running out of time. So now I’m really grateful to have time to build a really solid foundation this year."

AD

AD

With Wilkinson’s pool closed and home schooling in full swing, she has had to find time to fit in daily workouts and continue her rehab from home. She borrowed mats from her coach so she can flip and model her dives either in the backyard or in her garage. She also has daily 90-minute body-weight workouts, which target her legs and core, that she does over Zoom with the other 50 to 60 members of her local diving team.

Most of the time, her kids work out right alongside her — or play while she does.

Training for the Olympics with her kids has been another unexpected perk Wilkinson has discovered during the pandemic. She has shown her children her medals and talked to them about her career, but this is the first time they get to see the work behind the glory.

AD

“They’re starting to encourage me, like, ‘You’re doing a great job, Mom!’ as they’re playing next to me and I’m sweating bullets,” Wilkinson said. “When I do the flips they’ll come out, and my little one likes to coach me sometimes, tell me to add a flip or jump higher. It’s not really adding up in their brains right now, but I think it’s going to. They’ll start to realize, if you really want to do something, no matter what’s going on around you, you’ve got to figure out a way to do it. Hopefully we can always come back to that.”