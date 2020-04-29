It is beyond cliche for general managers and coaches to insist they took the best player available, but need often dictates how teams draft. Sometimes, the perfect player is available for the right team at the perfect time. Here are eight players whose teams found good value and a perfect fit when they drafted them.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, first round

AD

Drafting a running back in the first round cuts against modern roster-building philosophy and is almost never advisable. The Chiefs’ roster is so loaded that they could afford to make a luxury choice with the 32nd overall pick, and Coach Andy Reid will get the most out Edwards-Helaire. He is not a standard running back, and Reid won’t use him like one.

AD

General Manager Brett Veach suggested to Reid that Edwards-Helaire would remind him of Brian Westbrook, his star running back with the Eagles. Westbrook was the primary offensive cog on an Eagles team Reid took to four straight NFC Championship games. After watching film, Reid corrected Veach — he thought Edwards-Helaire was better.

Despite his 5-foot-7 stature, Edwards-Helaire is a powerful runner whose route-running was a pivotal aspect of LSU’s overwhelming offense. Since Reid and Patrick Mahomes joined forces, their offense has never been more unstoppable than when they had Kareem Hunt. Reid now has another running back with Hunt’s pass-catching ability, and the Chiefs just became more impossible to stop.

AD

Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam, fourth round

The Broncos strategy became obvious when they chose two wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler — in the first two rounds. John Elway wants to put as many weapons around second-year quarterback Drew Lock as possible, to give him the best chance to become the franchise quarterback Denver has lacked for two decades.

AD

Okwuegbunam fits perfectly into that strategy. Pairing him with last year’s first-rounder Noah Fant will allow new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to be creative with two athletic tight ends. Okwuegbunam’s production dipped at Missouri last season, but in 2017 and 2018 he caught 17 touchdowns — when Lock was his quarterback. His connection with Lock should help his transition, which will be especially valuable in an offseason with limited team workouts.

AD

Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons, first round

When asked at the combine to describe his strengths, Simmons mentioned the ability to cover dynamic tight ends, singling out Travis Kelce and George Kittle by name. Simmons will get his wish. The Cardinals can use Simmons, one of the most versatile defensive players to enter the league, in a million different ways. Twice a year, his assignment will be simple: Try to match up with Kittle, one of the biggest matchup nightmares in the NFL.

AD

The Cardinals fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, but they were particularly deficient covering tight ends. That’s a problem for a team that faces Kittle twice a season and needs to overcome the 49ers if it wants to win the NFC West. Simmons wasn’t just the best player on the board when Arizona picked eighth overall. He was exactly what their defense needed.

AD

Ravens WR Devin Duvernay, third round

As the Ravens have shaped their operation around Lamar Jackson, they have emphasized speed at wide receiver. Forcing defenses to cover as much of the field as possible creates more room for Jackson’s running and opens the middle of the field for Baltimore’s vaunted tight ends. Their offense, as devastating as it could be, was one weapon short last season, even with the emergence of first-round wideout Marquise Brown.

AD

That changed when they nabbed Duvernay, one of the fastest wide receivers in the draft and a former Texas high school 100-meter champion. Duvernay’s ability to run after the catch could allow the Ravens to work in more outside screens and easy throws for Jackson, and his strength and toughness fits the Ravens’ ethos. In a draft loaded with receivers, the Ravens chose the right one for them.

AD

Panthers DB Jeremy Chinn, second round

In a division with Michael Thomas, Mike Evans and Julio Jones, defenses need require big defensive backs. Chinn, who played at FCS Southern Illinois, stands 6-foot-3, 221 pounds and clocked a sub-4.5 40. His athleticism and versatility allows him to play both cornerback and safety, and even dime linebacker. If Thomas, Evans and Jones are in the slot, Chinn is the rare defensive back who can match their physicality.

AD

Chinn’s selection carried an indirect benefit. The Panthers passed on Simmons at seventh overall to take defensive tackle Derrick Brown. While using that high of a pick is antithetical to the way the NFL is headed strategically, Brown is a special talent who could provide excellent pass rushing up the middle, a crucial weapon against Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Taking Chinn then allowed the Panthers to snag their version of Simmons, after already having added the best interior pass rusher in the draft.

AD

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz, fourth round

The Cowboys lost Travis Frederick to early retirement this offseason, and they will replace him in the smoothest fashion possible: They lost one former Wisconsin center and found another Wisconsin center.

The Cowboys needed a center, and in Biadasz they tapped one of the safest late-round picks in the draft. Biadasz started three years at an offensive lineman factory, blocking for Jonathan Taylor, one of the most productive running backs in the country. He won the Rimington Award and was named first-team all-American in his final season. He’s known as a better run blocker than pass blocker, which shouldn’t be a problem with the way Dallas leans on Ezekiel Elliott.

AD

AD

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith, Steelers, third round

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season, at which point T.J. Watt will start to get more expensive on his fifth-year option. The Steelers needed to add more pass rush at an inexpensive price. By drafting Highsmith in the third round of Charlotte, the Steelers gave themselves a chance to replace Dupree on the cheap.

Highsmith comes from a small program, but he has good size for a 3-4 outside linebacker and posted 15 sacks in his final season. Linebackers have always been at the core of Pittsburgh’s identity, and Highsmith could pair with Devin Bush and Watt to perpetuate that.

AD

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr., second round

Mike Williams and, in years before last season, Tyrell Williams showed how wide receivers capable of winning jump balls can thrive with Philip Rivers. The Colts need to find big receivers to fit Rivers’s style after signing him to a one-year deal, and the 6-foot-4 Pittman is an ideal match.

AD

Pittman, the son of a former NFL running back who is known for his precision as a route runner, can fill the role Indianapolis envisioned for Devin Funchess before Funchess got injured early in the season. Pittman is also a completely different kind of wide receiver than T.Y. Hilton, giving the Colts a complementary No. 2 wide receiver who could eventually become their No. 1.