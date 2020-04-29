Those stories, remembered and retold at Madison-Ridgeland, only account for one piece of his athletic career — his time on a soccer field. The player who could help replace Trent Williams on Washington’s offensive line was once a standout goalkeeper. He hovered around 300 pounds, surprising opposing coaches with his agility and eventually playing in one of the state’s all-star games.

Charles is more than three years removed from his goalkeeping days, but the skills he learned on the soccer pitch played a large role in the success he enjoyed during three years at LSU, culminating with his selection in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

“When you have big guys, that’s one thing,” Madison-Ridgeland football coach Herbert Davis said of Charles, who’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds. “But when you have big guys who can move, that’s when you know you’ve got somebody special.”

When Madison-Ridgeland’s athletic director offered Jonathan Branch the boys’ soccer coaching job, Branch asked two questions: First, how’s the team? And then, how’s the goalkeeper? “It doesn’t matter how good your team is if you can’t stop anybody,” Branch said.

That’s when Branch heard about Charles, then a rising senior who was the football team’s star left tackle after transferring to the school a year earlier. Branch worried his incumbent starter was a big guy who liked soccer and ended up in goal because he couldn’t play anywhere else. Branch hoped the staff could teach Charles enough to make a few saves and then rely on others to keep the ball away from the goal.

By the time football season ended, Branch still had never seen Charles touch a soccer ball. During warmups on his first day with Charles at practice, Charles worked through a simple drill, passing and dribbling to improve footwork. The coaches knew Charles was an exceptional athlete. Once he began practice, they realized he was a soccer player, too.

Charles did a reaction drill, with goalkeeper coach Payton Lockey kicking the ball about eight yards straight at the players who had to catch it.

“I was mesmerized by how fast his hands and feet were,” said Lockey, a former Division III goalkeeper. “He has the fastest hands and feet of any human being I've ever met and worked with.”

College football coaches recruiting Charles appreciated his multisport skill set. In addition to football and soccer, Charles won a state title in the shot put.

Jeff Grimes, the former offensive line coach at LSU, visited for a soccer game, and Charles wanted to play in the field. Branch said he would allow it, as long as the team led by a few goals and the staff could track down a large enough jersey. They found one and added Charles’s number with electrical tape. After halftime, Charles received a pass and began dribbling downfield, creating a moment with his agility that left his coaches stunned.

“Saahdiq just started cutting everybody up,” Branch said. “Maradona’d one guy. Scissored a guy. He weaved through everybody. The sideline was going nuts. Our bench was going nuts.”

Most opponents perceived Charles the same way the Madison-Ridgeland coaches had before they actually saw him play. Jake Reeves, a center back on the team, said he would hear opposing forwards say, “Just kick it low,” thinking Charles wouldn’t be able to make a diving save. But once Charles managed to do just that, Reeves said he felt as though the other team’s mind-set shifted to, “Okay, we really can’t score unless we do something tricky.”

Madison-Ridgeland reached the state championship game in Charles’s junior year but lost. The school finished the next season 16-7 with 10 shutouts but lost a playoff semifinal despite Charles making one save after another.

“If we wouldn't have had him,” Branch said, “it would have been trouble.”

Not only was Charles strong at stopping shots, but his distribution skills were also solid. He regularly started counterattacks from the back and was very strong with his longer passes, former coaches and teammates said.

“He could pass the ball wherever he wanted to,” said Reeves, who also played running back for the football team. “He could kick it half the soccer field, which I think is impressive in itself. We could always count on him to distribute the ball to wherever he wanted it to go.”

Usually wearing a neon yellow shirt, shorts, socks and cleats that matched the football goal post behind the net, Charles managed the back line and directed his teammates on set pieces. The distinction between a great goalkeeper and one who is less skilled is significant at the high school level, and “when you have somebody like Saahdiq,” Lockey said, “it really is a great foundation for a good season and a good team.”

In Mississippi, football sits atop the high school sports pecking order. The state is among the highest per capita when it comes to producing high-level players. Soccer is basically an afterthought.

After transferring to Madison-Ridgeland, Charles wanted to play defensive line. Kenny Williams, the school’s offensive line coach, told him a switch to offense would lead him further. Williams might not have known he would go on to win the College Football Playoff title with LSU and be a key part of a group that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line, but he sensed big things were in store for Charles.

“You will buy your mom a house one day,” Williams told him. “You will play in the NFL. You will be drafted.”

