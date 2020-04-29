“The NFL is not immune to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is our obligation to take responsible steps to protect the business and manage through this crisis as effectively as possible,” Goodell wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

“These decisions were difficult and we know these measures will cause hardship for those impacted. I encourage everyone to continue to identify ways of operating more efficiently and reducing costs. If we do that, I believe that furloughs and compensation reductions can be limited, or in time even reversed. I assure you that we will continue to monitor economic conditions, communicate with you promptly and openly — whether the news is good or bad — and have your interests in mind as decisions are made going forward.”

In December 2017, Goodell signed a five-year contract extension through 2024 worth as much as approximately $40 million annually, although close to 90 percent of that figure was tied to incentives. It was not immediately clear how Goodell’s decision to work without a salary will eventually impact his ability to earn those incentives. Goodell made the decision in consultation with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney and other owners on the compensation committee that determines his contract terms.

The pay cuts and furloughs do not affect employees of NFL teams.

McCarthy said the NFL continues to move forward with the hope and expectation of having a 2020 season that starts on time in September, and that the pay cuts and furloughs are not indicative of any decreased optimism about the league’s ability to conduct a season. Rather, they are reflective of the economic impact the league is beginning to see as the pandemic and resulting lockdown measures affect the NFL’s business partners and other companies nationwide, he said.

The NFL still plans to release its schedule for the 2020 regular season soon, McCarthy said. But Goodell has acknowledged that while the NFL hopes to have a full season, it will make adjustments if necessary. People familiar with the league’s planning have said the contingencies being contemplated include games in empty or partially filled stadiums, a shortened or delayed season, and games being rescheduled or relocated. The league currently is trying to figure out when and how to reopen teams’ training facilities.

According to Goodell’s memo, the pay cuts for league employees take effect in May 22 paychecks. The cuts will be 5 percent for managers, 7 percent for directors, 10 percent for vice presidents, 12 percent for senior VPs and 15 percent for executive VPs. No pay cut will be responsible for reducing an employee’s salary below $100,000, according to the memo.

The furloughs will affect those NFL employees whose workloads have been significantly reduced and those unable to perform work duties “substantially” from home, the memo said. The league will pay the costs of benefits for any furloughed employees receiving medical, dental and vision benefits through the NFL, according to the memo.

The NFL has continued to conduct much of its offseason business while other in-season sports leagues are shut down, holding free agency for veteran players and conducting the NFL draft remotely. Teams are conducting virtual offseason programs with players.

“It is clear that the economic effects will be deeper and longer lasting than anyone anticipated and that their duration remains uncertain,” Goodell wrote. “The downturn has affected all of us, as well as our fans, our business partners, and our clubs.

