So the Bengals accommodated Dalton’s reported request to be released, and he gets his wish to move on. He joins former league MVP Cam Newton and former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among the prominent quarterbacks who are free agents. The question is: Is there any market for them at this point in the NFL offseason?

And in terms of remaining available opportunities, there are the New England Patriots. There are the Jacksonville Jaguars. But after that, it’s pretty much anyone’s guess.

The Patriots were linked to Dalton in pre-draft trade speculation. But that would have involved trading for Dalton’s existing contract or reworking it. Now, if Coach Bill Belichick wants Dalton to be part of New England’s quarterback mix as the Patriots begin the post-Tom Brady era, he can get Dalton for a new contract that would look nothing like the quarterback’s six-year, $96 million deal in Cincinnati.

The New Orleans Saints just signed Jameis Winston to a one-year, $1.1 million contract to back up Drew Brees, alongside all-purpose standout Taysom Hill. There are extenuating circumstances there, as Winston tries to reassemble his NFL career with a stint learning from Brees and Coach Sean Payton. Call it the Teddy Bridgewater Plan. Dalton might be able to do a bit better, contract-wise, if he finds a team willing to give him a chance to compete for the starting job. Still, that’s a sign of the thriftiness that Dalton and Newton will encounter at this point in free agency.

Belichick basically has stood pat at quarterback since Brady’s free agent exit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots passed up their chance to choose Jordan Love in the opening round of the NFL draft. They opted against taking Jacob Eason or Jake Fromm later in the draft. They did bring back former backup Brian Hoyer in March to go with second-year pro Jarrett Stidham. There are those in the sport who maintain that Stidham, a fourth-round pick last year, is a solid prospect with a chance to be a successful starter.

Dalton, 32, was a three-time Pro Bowler in nine seasons in Cincinnati and took the Bengals to the playoffs five times, although he failed to produce a single postseason victory. He would give Belichick a proven veteran starter as the Patriots, with a retooled roster, try to prove they can win without Brady. But anyone who claims to know what Belichick is going to do next is overstating the case. If Belichick truly believes in Stidham, or if he simply wants to go with a young quarterback for a team in transition, it’s possible that he’ll pass on Dalton and Newton.

Jacksonville is the other landing spot that makes sense for Dalton. The Jaguars traded Nick Foles, just one season into a four-year, $88 million contract signed in free agency, and have Gardner Minshew penciled in as their starter. Minshew certainly had some promising moments last season as a rookie. But it’s far from a given that the 2019 sixth-round pick will be an NFL standout, and the Jaguars might want to have another option. Their new offensive coordinator is Jay Gruden, the former head coach of the Washington Redskins who once worked with Dalton as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator.

It has been an offseason of head-turning movement by big-name quarterbacks with Brady in Tampa, Philip Rivers in Indianapolis, Bridgewater in Carolina and Foles in Chicago. Dalton, Newton and Flacco are left standing in this game of quarterbacking musical chairs, and the options dwindled further during an opening round of the draft in which Tua Tagovailoa went to Miami, Justin Herbert was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers and Love controversially ended up in Green Bay.

If it’s not New England or Jacksonville for Dalton and Newton, they’re left to sift through backup-quarterback options. They can only hope that the Patriots and Jaguars opt to reenter the quarterback market soon.

