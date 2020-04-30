A three-time Pro Bowler, Dalton started all but 11 of the Bengals’ games over the past nine seasons and helped lead the team to five straight playoff berths from 2011 to 2015. But Cincinnati has gone just 21-42 over the past four seasons, and last season Dalton completed just 59.5 percent of his passes (his lowest since his rookie year) for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and a 78.3 passer rating (a career low), getting benched at one point for Ryan Finley.
With the Bengals all but certain to select Burrow, Dalton reportedly had been on the trade market this offseason. He was scheduled to make $17.7 million in 2020, the final year of his contract, but because the Bengals already have paid out the guaranteed money in his contract, the salary cap strife created by his release will be minimal.
Cincinnati obviously failed to find a trade partner for Dalton, but he could be a coveted commodity on the free agent market. The Patriots, who are looking to replace Tom Brady, and the Jaguars have been mentioned as possibilities. In January, Jacksonville hired Jay Gruden as its offensive coordinator, the same role he held in Cincinnati from 2011 to 2013, when Dalton and the Bengals made the playoffs three straight seasons.
Still, it’s a crowded field for jettisoned veteran quarterbacks, with the likes of Cam Newton and Joe Flacco also available as free agents alongside Dalton.
