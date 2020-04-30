Clearly, some correction was needed and his 2019 performance showed that. Winston, the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL draft, passed for 33 touchdowns and was intercepted 30 times, an ignominious feat no previous NFL quarterback had accomplished.

His career under Bruce Arians, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christiansen and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was mixed. In New Orleans, he’ll watch Drew Brees and learn from Coach Sean Payton, hoping to benefit from the collaboration the way Teddy Bridgewater did. Bridgewater impressed when he filled in for an injured Brees last season and parlayed that into a free-agency deal with Carolina.

Winston’s eye problems weren’t new. He was nearsighted and had an astigmatism when he was the Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State.

“No blurriness and I think that’s huge. Depth perception has increased tremendously and those are the big things. I didn’t have bad eyes, I just had astigmatism,” he said. “I had certain things that they had to fix to increase the precision and the sharpness of my vision.”

In addition to corrected vision, Winston has a familiarity with the Saints, having played in the same division for his entire career.

“Every day I am learning from someone else. This is not going to be relatively new. The only thing that’s going to be new is that I’m not the guy, but to myself, I’m still the guy and I’m going to approach every day like I’m the guy,” he said. “And I think that’s what that quarterback room breathes of. When you see what happened last year with the amount of playtime with Taysom [Hill, the team’s third quarterback] and Teddy got, I’m not saying that I’m going to expect that this year, but those guys were prepared and that’s what I’m going to be. I’m going to be prepared for whatever. Being a quarterback, you have to be a student of the game. So now I actually get a chance to dive into that more and I actually have a Hall of Fame quarterback that I’m learning from as opposed to trying to learn by myself or use Google.”

There’s another big change for Winston, who had arthroscopic knee surgery, too. Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, who did his surgery at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., suggested that he make some other changes.

“He just said, ‘Hey man, we want you to get as healthy as possible and this is a great time to work on your body, work on getting everything else up underneath you because you had to stay up [living with the injury] for three years and now it’s time to just heal up your whole body, eat great food.’

“I decided to go vegan. I’ve been vegan for the past three months, four months, and it’s just changed my body drastically. I do cheat every Saturday. I mean, some chicken, or something, I can’t be super vegan or I’d be like 210 pounds, but I think those two individuals, Dr. Dugas and [physical therapist] Kevin Wilk, really inspire me to just use this time, recovering from my knee and focus on my body, focus on how I can be the best athlete, the best quarterback I possibly can be.”

