The program set to air May 16 across national networks and streaming platforms features appearances by the NBA superstar as well as Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, U.S. women’s soccer standout Megan Rapinoe and performances by, among others, the Jonas Brothers and Pharrell Williams.

AD

“It’s been a hard few months for all of us, but I especially feel for the senior class of 2020,” James said in statement to ESPN. “The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It’s not fair.

AD

“Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them, and hopefully this can help, even a little.”

Millions of high school seniors are facing the prospect not being able to walk the stage to receive diplomas in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has compelled school districts nationwide to cancel spring activities and turn to remote learning.

Locally, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced several weeks ago that the academic year would conclude May 29, three weeks earlier than scheduled.

AD

The brick and mortar facilities at Virginia schools, meantime, are shuttered for the rest of the academic year while Maryland schools remain closed at least through May 15, with officials planning to reassess the situation next month.

“This class is going to be special because they know in a real way how to persevere,” James said.

AD

The Los Angeles Lakers all-star’s SpringHill Entertainment is taking the lead in coordinating the commercial-free presentation that includes commencement addresses and videos aimed at showcasing a diverse representation of high school seniors.

James posted a high school photograph of himself to his Twitter page Wednesday, indicating he was planning to honor high school classes of 2020 with a special tribute.

AD

The four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion attended St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, before going directly to the NBA in 2003 at the No. 1 overall selection of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2018, James opened the I Promise School in Akron, with a focus on at-risk third- and fourth-graders. The school is slated to expand to first through eighth grade by 2022.

AD

James’s oldest son, Bronny, is a freshman at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and a highly touted basketball prospect.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this, and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized,” James said in a statement. “While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”