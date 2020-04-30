Whereas the AFC could have a dozen starting quarterbacks with three years or fewer of experience this season (please note that this exercise also assumes there will be a season), the NFC is much more stacked with quality veterans. In some cases, what teams have on their benches (depth charts via ESPN) has also been taken into account, as well as a couple of contractual situations.

1. Seattle Seahawks

Starter: Russell Wilson | Backups: none at the moment

Seattle apparently will never let Wilson, 31, cut it loose to the point where he ranks among league leaders in passing attempts and yardage. That makes for a questionable organizational philosophy, but then again, Wilson has spent years using his excellent efficiency (first among qualified active players in touchdown percentage) and big-play ability to make folks around him look better than they otherwise might have.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Starter: Kyler Murray | Backups: Brett Hundley, Drew Anderson, Chris Streveler

Okay, now we’re getting to the fun stuff. I have Murray here in part because he’s assured of being a Cardinal for years to come, and also because he showed just enough as a rookie to make it seem likely he’ll be an emerging force in a spread offense for which he’s a perfect fit. To go back to my admittedly nebulous standard, Arizona has plenty of reason to feel very, very good about its quarterback situation.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Starter: Carson Wentz | Backups: Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld, Kyle Lauletta

The Eagles drafting Hurts in the second round served as a reminder, regardless of certain efforts to spin the controversial pick, that Wentz has suffered major injuries twice in his four seasons that left him on the sideline during playoff runs. Nevertheless, Philadelphia was bullish enough on him to give him a huge contract extension last summer, and Wentz largely justified that faith by playing well over a full 16-game slate — only to be quickly knocked out of his first postseason start with a concussion. The spate of injuries is likely attributable to bad luck more than anything else, though, and given that this is a team ranking, the addition of Hurts does improve the Eagles’ outlook at quarterback.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Starter: Dak Prescott | Backups: Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, Clayton Thorson

Prescott, who has blown away expectations since being a fourth-round pick in 2016 and now has a ridiculously loaded wide receiver corps, might well have the Cowboys higher here except for one, teensy little thing. That would be his lack of an agreement with Dallas on a contract extension, at least for now, leaving the team to place the franchise tag on him and raising the specter that the two sides could part ways in another year or two.

5. New Orleans Saints

Starter: Drew Brees | Backups: Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Tommy Stevens

The 41-year-old Brees might only play for one more year, but it is likely to be excellent year, to judge from the fact that he has thrown for 59 touchdowns and nine interceptions, with a 115.9 passer rating, over the past two seasons. Even if/when he moves on, the Saints will still have Sean Payton and understandable confidence that their coach can make good use of Winston, the team’s high-upside reclamation project, and Hill.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Starter: Kirk Cousins | Backups: Sean Mannion, Jake Browning, Nate Stanley

Here’s a quick comparison, based on a total of the past two seasons:

Player A: 62.2 completion percentage, 8,444 passing yards, 51 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 7.2 yards per attempt, 96.5 rating. 39 years old.

Player B: 69.7 completion percentage, 7,901 passing yards, 56 passing touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 7.5 yards per attempt, 103.0 rating. 31 years old.

That has much to do with why I think the Vikings have reason to be happier about a quarterback room featuring Cousins (a.k.a. Player B, of course), who signed a two-year contract extension last month, than the Packers do about a depth chart led by Aaron Rodgers (plus Jordan Love, whom we will get to in a moment). Cousins has played better in recent seasons, and he is happy about being in Minnesota, as opposed to how Rodgers might feel about the …

7. Green Bay Packers

Starter: Aaron Rodgers | Backups: Jordan Love, Tim Boyle

Taking Love in the first round was a clear indication that Green Bay and its second-year head coach, Matt LaFleur, are planning for life after one of the greatest quarterbacks of the 21st century. It may even turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy if a disgruntled Rodgers forces a trade after this season or simply makes the team want to get rid of the headache. If so, the Packers would be relying heavily on Love to justify their faith after an underwhelming senior season at Utah State, but they were hardly the only evaluators smitten with his tools.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Starter: Matt Ryan | Backups: Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert, Danny Etling

Is this another case of the unassuming Ryan being underrated? Given his consistency over the years, perhaps so. But all those years now have him turning 35 next month, so how excited could the Falcons really be about their quarterback situation?

9. Los Angeles Rams

Starter: Jared Goff | Backup: John Wolford

As with the Eagles and Wentz, the Rams showed their 2016 top-two pick the money last year, but in Goff’s case, he gave the team major cause to worry about its investment. Goff threw just 22 touchdowns against 16 interceptions and he was 23rd in the NFL in QBR, at 48.5. Still, he’s just 25, and he has shown tremendous arm talent at times for a franchise that has a coach in Sean McVay who should be able to help Goff iron out some flaws and return to his Pro Bowl form of 2017 and 2018.

10. San Francisco 49ers

Starter: Jimmy Garoppolo | Backups: Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard, Broc Rutter

The fourth quarter of the Super Bowl didn’t go so well, but you can only help a team blow a 10-point lead in the most important 15 minutes of the season if you actually help it get there in the first place. Somewhat remarkably, the 28-year-old Garoppolo is still a bit of an unknown quantity, given that the 476 passes he threw last year were 115 more than his career total to that point. He did have a strong run after the Niners acquired him late in 2017, and after an injury-marred 2018 he posted good numbers last season (69.1 completion percentage, 27 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions, 8.4 yards per attempt and a 102.0 rating). Plus, if Jimmy G. goes down, the team can look to Mullens to come off the bench again and play well, as he did in 2018.

11. New York Giants

Starter: Daniel Jones | Backups: Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney, Case Kookus

After the Giants were widely mocked for drafting Jones sixth overall, he began dishing out helping heapings of crow to the critics. His detractors weren’t completely proven wrong, though, as the former Duke star lacked consistency. That’s common for a rookie, but Jones will need to improve his ball security to start seeing many more peaks than valleys.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Starter: Tom Brady | Backups: Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin

It’s just a question of how much Brady has left in the tank, and for how long, as he begins the post-Patriots portion of his decorated career. Brady will be 43 when the season starts, but he will have an enviable receiving crew (including old pal Rob Gronkowski), an offensive-minded coach in Bruce Arians — and a strong desire to stick it in the face of New England Coach Bill Belichick. That’s more than enough for the organization to be content with a short-term mind-set.

13. Detroit Lions

Starter: Matthew Stafford | Backups: Chase Daniel, David Blough

Having just turned 32 in February, Stafford is sneaky young considering it feels like he’s been in the NFL forever. In fact, if he hadn’t hurt his back halfway through last season, we might be talking about the possibility that Stafford was finally coming into his own, after he posted gaudy numbers through Detroit’s first eight games. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2009 has some years left to show that he is indeed putting it all together, which is not to say that he bears anywhere near the, ahem, lions’ share of the blame for his team’s general mediocrity during his tenure.

14. Carolina Panthers

Starter: Teddy Bridgewater | Backups: P.J. Walker, Will Grier

Last year’s reclamation project for Payton and the Saints, Bridgewater shined when Brees got hurt, completing 67.9 of his passes for nine touchdowns, two interceptions and a 99.1 rating. That showed he was fully past a knee injury that ended the promising start to his career after the Vikings made him a first-round pick in 2014, and it convinced the Panthers to cut ties with Cam Newton while giving Bridgewater a three-year, $63 million deal to be their new starter. Newton leaves big shoes to fill, but as long as expectations for Bridgewater aren’t unrealistic in his new home (and he stays healthy), he should do well.

15. Washington Redskins

Starter: Dwayne Haskins Jr. | Backups: Alex Smith, Kyle Allen

Passing on Tua Tagovailoa with this year’s No. 2 pick probably wasn’t a hard decision for the Redskins, considering that both the player they took with that pick, Chase Young, and Haskins, last year’s 15th overall selection, have close ties to the Washington area. There’s also the fact that Haskins showed some promise in his seven starts as a rookie. Oh, and Young is almost universally acclaimed as a can’t-miss pass-rusher. That said, Washington made a very fateful decision, and with the outsize importance of the quarterback position in the NFL, the team is basing a very big wager on a relatively small body of work by Haskins in both college and the pros.

16. Chicago Bears

Starter: Mitchell Trubisky | Backups: Nick Foles, Tyler Bray

Well, Foles has certainly done some things in the league, so there’s that. Trubisky will get a chance to keep his starting job, but if the team declines to pick up his fifth-year option by the May 4 deadline, as reportedly expected, it will say everything about what kind of a future the Bears think the former No. 2 overall pick has in the Windy City.