The league notified its nine teams that players should be in-market within two weeks for medical exams, multiple people familiar with the decision said. (Most players are already in place after reporting to camps in early March.)

NWSL spokeswoman Kirsten Brierley said, “We don’t have much to share publicly at the moment.”

The first phase of workouts would allow only small groups of players to practice at one time, said one person close to the situation. That setup has been in use the past several weeks by clubs in the German Bundesliga, which is aiming to restart their (men’s) seasons in late May, the earliest of all major sports in the world.

In the NWSL, ramping up workouts — and a possible start to the season June 27-28 without fans — would hinge on medical factors and state guidelines. The league has targeted June 1 for broader sessions.

“I don’t think anyone knows what this is going to look like,” said Brooke Elby, co-executive director of the NWSL Players Association. “We can have aspirations, but we won’t know until we get there. We can’t speculate because it could change in the next hour or in the next day.”

Elby, who retired as a player in December, said several scenarios for the preseason and regular season are under consideration at the league level, but she did not offer specifics.

The NBA will be the first U.S. league to welcome back players: May 8, for voluntary workouts at team facilities in jurisdictions where stay-at-home orders have loosened. Only four players will be allowed on the court at one time, ESPN reported, and they must keep 12 feet between one another.

MLS’s team training moratorium is through May 15, but there do not seem to be any plans to resume formal workouts anytime soon.

Most NWSL teams did not reply to messages seeking comment.

“As May 16 is the day the moratorium ends, that would be the date our staff is currently planning for return to training (in whatever form that may be),” Orlando Pride spokeswoman Jackie Maynard said. “Should the date get moved back, we would then move our anticipated return-to-training date.”

However, NWSL officials and the league’s medical task force, comprising a doctor from each team, have been in regular communication in charting a course. The league, in turn, has provided updates to the players’ association, which has shared information with the rank and file. “The league has been extremely transparent,” Elby said.

Testing for the coronavirus would be among the issues. Players wouldn’t receive preferential treatment over the general public, Elby said.

Access to training facilities would vary, depending on local restrictions. In hard-hit greater New York, Sky Blue FC, which is based in northern New Jersey, would face a more difficult situation than the Utah Royals.

The Washington Spirit trains at Maryland SoccerPlex in Montgomery County, which, in aligning with public schools in the state, is closed until May 15. “If the state doesn’t lift restrictions, we will have to extend our closure,” said Matt Libber, executive director of the Boyds complex.

A person close to the Spirit said the team is working on contingency plans.

All but three players are in the area: defender Sam Staab, who is scheduled to arrive from San Diego this weekend, and midfielder Rose Lavelle and goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, both of whom are home in Cincinnati and probably won’t report until May 11 or 12.

Maryland and the District have stay-at-home orders through May 15. Virginia’s is through June 10. Restrictions on large gatherings are expected to remain in place nationwide for the foreseeable future, forcing pro sports to be played in empty stadiums, if they play at all.

The Spirit is scheduled to play home matches at three venues this season: Maryland SoccerPlex, Audi Field (D.C.) and Segra Field (Leesburg). If fans are not allowed to attend, there does not seem much point for the organization to rent 20,000-capacity Audi Field.

However, one scenario being considered, a person familiar with the league said, is initially basing all nine teams in Washington and using multiple venues for the start of the season.

