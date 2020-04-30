“We’re going to build the culture [around the team] with the guys who want to be here, with the guys who want to be a part of what we are doing, so we can go forward and feel good about where we are,” Rivera said during a post-draft teleconference.

The Redskins received a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a third-round selection next year for Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl player who, frustrated by the Redskins medical staff’s misdiagnosis of a cyst on his head that turned out to be cancerous, held out of offseason workouts, training camp and the first half of last season. Former team president Bruce Allen, who was fired in December, refused to trade Williams and placed him on the non-football injury list when he returned after the Oct. 29 trade deadline. According to Rivera, Allen’s hard-line stance may have cost the Redskins.

“I know this much, there was an opportunity from what I was told last year just before the trade deadline, he was worth a first-round pick, but for whatever reason the deal was never done,” Rivera said during an interview with The Team 980′s Kevin Sheehan on Wednesday. “Because he didn’t play for the entire year, that number changed.”

A few weeks before last year’s trade deadline, Allen defended his 10-year tenure in Washington by declaring that the Redskins’ culture was “actually damn good.” The comment was ridiculed even more than Allen suggesting the Redskins had “the perfect environment to nurture a young quarterback” after the team selected Dwayne Haskins in the first round of last year’s draft amid reports that Snyder orchestrated the pick and then-Redskins Coach Jay Gruden wasn’t sold on the former Ohio State star.

While Rivera told Sheehan that military members he’s talked to have said it can take three-to-five years to change a culture, there are already signs of progress for the new regime. Rivera praised VP of player personnel Kyle Smith for the job he did during the draft. He said Snyder told him to evaluate the roster and make decisions as he sees fit, including whether Haskins is the starting quarterback going forward.

“Nothing was pushed on me, that’s what I want everyone to understand,” Rivera said.

Rivera has liked what he’s seen from Haskins. He said he’s been especially impressed with his performance in pressure situations, including in Washington’s comeback win over the Lions in late November, a trait that reminds him of his former quarterback in Carolina, Cam Newton.

“When it was the hurry-up situations, the gotta-have-it situations, he seemed to show and exhibit a little more poise and things seemed to slow down,” Rivera said. “His reads seemed to be very good, his deliveries seemed to be good during those periods. That’s what I got excited about.”

Rivera said that he and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have discussed a plan to develop Haskins, and that their work developing Newton will provide a blueprint.

“We’re going to treat him as if we’re starting all over, which we are, because it’s a new offense with this young man,” Rivera told the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Thursday. "What do we have to do to give him an opportunity, to give him a chance to succeed and be successful?”

If Haskins is to take the next step — and beat out former Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen for the starting job — Rivera suggested he’ll need to demonstrate more than the physical skills that helped make him a first-round pick.

“He’s always been the quarterback on a very good football team, so he has certain attributes that you’re looking for in a guy,” Rivera told Sheehan. “Now, at this level, though there’s gotta be a little bit more of that ‘it’ factor. That he has, and that’s the thing that we have to draw out of him. That’s the thing that he’s got to show more of is that ‘it’ factor. … It’s that ‘it’ factor that when I walk into the room, everybody knows I’m there. When I start taking my steps going forward, I’ve got guys behind me.”

