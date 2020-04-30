The Washington Redskins have declined the fifth-year option for linebacker Reuben Foster, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday, meaning the talented but injured player will be eligible for free agency after this coming season.

Foster, 26, has yet to play for the Redskins in the 18 months since the team claimed him in a controversial move, following two 2018 arrests for domestic violence and his ultimate release from the San Francisco 49ers.

He has been recovering from a serious knee injury suffered on the first day of last year’s organized team activities. Foster tore the ACL and LCL is his knee, and also had nerve damage that has been slow to heal.

The Redskins had the option to pick up the fifth year on the four-year rookie deal Foster got for being a 2017 first-round pick of the 49ers. Last week, Washington picked up the option on its first-round choice that year, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who was a college teammate of Foster’s at Alabama.

