He has been recovering from a serious knee injury suffered on the first day of last year’s organized team activities. Foster tore the ACL and LCL is his knee, and also had nerve damage that has been slow to heal.
The Redskins had the option to pick up the fifth year on the four-year rookie deal Foster got for being a 2017 first-round pick of the 49ers. Last week, Washington picked up the option on its first-round choice that year, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who was a college teammate of Foster’s at Alabama.
