The trade that sent Gronkowski from New England to Tampa Bay was not official until April 21. And even though he didn’t play in 2019, the tight end still was under contract with the Patriots until the trade went down, so having the Bucs’ playbook weeks earlier would seem to be an admission that Tampa Bay may have been tampering with a player who was not yet on its roster.
Tuesday night on Twitter, however, Gronkowski wrote that he was just kidding about the whole thing and that he had only received the Bucs’ playbook earlier that day.
“This is seriously a story?” Gronkowski wrote. “Lol! I was just joking around with Sage [Steele] as I was pretty much the whole time that time when I was co-hosting the show. Wowsers, my co-hosting skills on point!! Lol!! I actually just received my team-issued Surface today from the Bucs and it’s still in the package, and hoping it is all pictures and drawings. I’m pumped to open it one day hopefully soon and follow the arrows to learn where to run too. Gronk run Gronk catch ball. No playbook needed. Hehe.”
April 30, 2020
The Bucs already had attracted a little side-eye from league observers over reports that newly arrived quarterback Tom Brady — another import from New England — had met with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich at his house before it was allowable on the NFL calendar. The NFL, however, said Brady merely had made a permissible “brief personal visit” and simply was picking up the team’s playbook.
