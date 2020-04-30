The public craving for the right word at this moment is palpable. People need to hear voices of command and reassurance in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s all the more of a shame that coaches, a group of professionals who know so much about how to summon the right inspirational word, are sidelined. But while they’re at home wondering when they’ll be able to work again, they’re available to think and talk. So here are three world-class coaches on the subject of what to say to someone struggling, and how to say it: Golden State Warriors Coach Kerr, former U.S. women’s national soccer team coach Jill Ellis, and tennis coach Sylvain Bruneau, who all agreed to chat by phone about scenarios in which they found the right word to say.

Let’s start with the Bruneau, who last season staged one of the most startlingly effective coaching interventions tennis has seen when he helped lift the 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu from No. 159 in the world rankings into the world’s top five and a U.S. Open championship, by refashioning her from a power hitter into a player with all kinds of touch and speeds. But the grainiest work he did came when he helped pull her back from a 6-4, 5-1 deficit in a first-round match at the Miami Open. Andreescu had just won her first big title, at Indian Wells, but she was young and still grappling to master the range Bruneau was teaching. She suffered a predictable letdown against Irina-Camelia Begu, and when she fell behind by a set and a break she had a meltdown and whacked a ball into the stands.

AD

AD

During the changeover, Bruneau visited her in her chair.

Mark Twain said the difference between the right word and the almost-right word is “the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.” The words Bruneau found in that moment were these: “You’re exactly good,” he told her. “You’ve got to be willing to go through it. When it’s time to work, work it. You stay in there in the rallies and create your portion of things. Try to be in your bubble, in the moment, the one ball, and not go anywhere else … Just slowly you do what you need to do … Honestly you’re that close on a lot of games.”

Andreescu won the second set in a tiebreaker, and then won the match, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. By the season’s end, she had an 8-3 record against top-10 players.

AD

Why did it work? Bruneau made a choice about tone as he listened to Andreescu tell him his strategy wasn’t working. “I had a limited time to give my message,” he says. He couldn’t afford to be defensive.“I tried to take an approach that would elevate her instead of get her more down.” A change of tactics was less important than “making sure the attitude, the energy and the competitive stays there on the court.” If she did that, they could both live with the result.

AD

Ask Jill Ellis to recall an effective utterance from her five-year career as coach of the U.S. women’s national team with two World Cup titles, and it’s not a game-changer she remembers. Rather, she conjures up a moment in 2017 with a young and unconfident Rose Lavelle. Lavelle, a collegiate star out of Wisconsin, had all kinds of creative flash, but self-doubt and injury made her a hesitant dribbler in an early performance. She came off the field disconsolate, thinking she had been so terrible she might be replaced.

AD

Ellis told her, “Go and sit with the veterans and listen to their scars.”

She wanted Lavelle, who plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League, to hear Carli Lloyd talk about fighting through her benching, and Megan Rapinoe about her comeback from not one but three ACL tears. She turned Lavelle over to the veterans, so she would understand what a long and hard-fought thing a World Cup player’s career is, and that “they don’t have to be flawless.” And she wanted her to hear “confidence and trust from myself,” Ellis said. “Whether it makes a difference, who is ultimately to know, but it’s part of the job.”

AD

It made a difference: Lavelle’s left-footed stinger provided the final margin over the Netherlands in last year’s World Cup final, and she has said Ellis’s belief in her was a critical turning point.

AD

“You always have a capacity as a coach to throw an arm around a player or kick them in the tail,” Ellis says. “As a younger coach, I was more demanding and wanted to do things my way. I was a pusher. I got older and smarter, and I realized collaboration is a better vehicle for maximizing.”

No one has found the right word more often in the last half-decade than Kerr, with five straight trips to the NBA Finals and three championships, before this season’s injury-strafed rebuild. YouTube is full of clips of Kerr’s easy inspirations while talking to players. To a Steph Curry whose shot wasn’t falling during a 2017 contest, he drew on his former coach Greg Popovich. “Hey, it’s supposed to be hard,” he said, quoting Pop.

AD

“It has to be authentic,” Kerr said.

AD

Kerr’s ear for the authentic led to one of his more controversial experiments in 2018, when he decided the right word was to say nothing at all. It was February and the Warriors were listless and inconsistent. They were tired of his voice. He was tired of his voice. So he told the team to coach themselves in a game against the Phoenix Suns. He had Andre Igoudala run the shoot-around, and JaVale McGee lead the film session. During the game the players traded the clipboard, with Draymond Green and Curry drawing up plays. Curry put two guys in the wrong place on the board, at one point. Kerr just stood off the side watching, delighted.

They won, 129-83, but Kerr got something more important out of it. “They were so invested in making those plays work,” he said. It had resharpened them — this was the intensity and execution Kerr wanted, game in and game out, and there was no excuse now.

AD

AD

For all of us who are having a long, hard coronavirus quarantine, there are some important takeaways from these coaches. Their right words have broader implications, and it’s worth studying them to understand why they worked, and how they might be applied in an office, or a workplace, how to get them into the rest of our lives. They have characteristics in common you may notice.

First, each coach stressed the solution over the problem. Any over-promoted failed-upward joker can point out what’s not working. Any ambitious climber can be an empty sloganeer. What these coaches did was offer a lift of the spirit and a hard fix in the same breath. They had an actual philosophical strategy to meet the player’s struggle: They focused on the capability, rather than the momentary shortcomings.

Second, each of these coaches speaks with an underlying generosity. It’s not about them. Good leadership is an essentially humbling endeavor, in which you care more about fixing things than getting credit. A tennis match can turn on a net cord. A soccer game, on a strange goal post bounce. The greatest outside shooters in the NBA make less than 50 percent. Failure for a coach therefore, “is inevitable,” Kerr mused. The coach who finds the right word is the one who searches for a way to persuade others of the “great value in going for it and putting yourself in the moment, and not fearing the repercussion of the miss, or the loss,” Kerr said. Think about the lack of blame or credit in that statement.

AD

AD