Dohn retired last year, renting out his land and some equipment, but he still keeps tabs on things at the farm that this year was again scheduled to supply another massive haul of mint to the racetrack, enough for 127,000 mint juleps. But like nearly every other sporting event, the Kentucky Derby has been postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, moving from the first Saturday in May to, hopefully, the first Saturday in September.

“It’ll be a hardship,” Dohn said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “In any type of farming, sometimes you have a very good year but most of the time you have a lot of challenges. It’s always something. My wife is always joking, ‘What’s it going to be this year?’ Because it’s always a problem, whether it’s labor or whether you’re having a dry spell or a cold snap.”

Mint takes up about 2.5 acres of Dohn’s 10-acre farm, which also grows kale and collard greens. The plants that were supposed to be harvested for Churchill Downs this year instead will be mowed off and regrown with the triple hope that the race will be run in September, that spectators will be allowed to attend and that they’ll still have an appetite for the cocktail consisting of mint, bourbon and simple syrup.

“You cut the mint, you mow it off, fertilize it and water it and take care of it and weed it, and then it grows back,” Dohn said of the perennial. “In about six weeks, you can harvest more of it.”

“So the plan is … normally you have nice and pretty spring mint,” he continued. “The track is supposedly going to run in September. The plan is that we’re going to try and set it up so that we have most of it mowed off, and then it can grow back out in time to be the right size in September … so we’re not getting older mint and it’s the nice, fresh, young stuff.”

The farm actually sells more mint to other buyers, including Kroger grocery stores, but that doesn’t mean the Kentucky Derby’s postponement isn’t a hardship. Two tons is a lot of mint.

“Hopefully you’re going to have [the Derby] in September, but you don’t know that yet, either,” Dohn said. “It’s a very big chunk of our annual income here at the farm.”

Mint julep recipes

There won’t be a Kentucky Derby until at least September, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a mint julep on the first Saturday in May. Here are a few recipes to get you going.

CLASSIC MINT JULEP

Our go-to recipe is adapted from “The 12 Bottle Bar,” a fun, informative cocktail recipe book by David Solmonson and Lesley Jacobs Solmonson. To make simple syrup, pour one cup of granulated sugar into one cup of water and slowly heat on the stove, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.

— Handful of mint leaves

— 1 oz. simple syrup (2 tablespoons)

— 2 oz. bourbon or rye, your choice (1/4 cup or 4 tablespoons)

Put the mint in a cup, preferably one made out of silver or some other metal that will keep things nice and cold, and muddle it by pressing it gently against the sides and bottom of the cup for a few seconds (use that muddler you got as a wedding present or the handle of a wooden spoon). DO NOT MASH THE MINT. You just need to release the mint’s oils, which does not require a strenuous effort. Over-muddling will result in an overly bitter drink. Add the simple syrup. Fill the cup with crushed ice and add the bourbon. Stir gently for 30 seconds or so, until frost forms on the side of the drink. Add more ice if needed and garnish with another sprig of mint.

THE ROUND ROBIN BAR’S MINT JULEP

Washington lore states that Kentuckian and U.S. statesman Henry Clay introduced the mint julep to the nation’s capital in the early 19th century at the hotel where the Willard Intercontinental now stands. Here, cribbed from Washingtonian magazine in 2005, is Clay’s Kentucky-Style Mint Julep recipe as interpreted by Jim Hewes, famed bartender at the Willard’s Round Robin Bar.

— 2 oz. Maker’s Mark bourbon (or another premium Kentucky bourbon)

— 2 oz. San Pellegrino sparkling water

— 8-10 fresh mint leaves, plus a sprig of mint for garnish (Hewes uses red-stem mint)

— 2 cups crushed ice (dry, not slushy)

— 1 teaspoon granulated sugar plus a bit more to taste

— 1 thin strip lemon peel

— 1 julep cup (crystal or silver), frosted in the freezer

— 1 straw

Add one teaspoon of sugar, the mint leaves, one ounce of bourbon and one ounce of sparkling water to the julep cup. Using the heel of a butter knife, muddle for about a minute until it forms a tea. Add a half cup of crushed ice and muddle some more. Add the rest of the ice, keeping it tightly packed. Pour in the rest of the bourbon and sparkling water. Garnish with a sprig of mint and top with the lemon peel and a dusting of sugar. Wedge the straw just behind the mint sprig so when you lean in for a sip, you get a peppery whiff.

MINT JULEP LEMONADE

Combining two of the more refreshing drinks known to man seems like a very good thing. This is taken from the Kentucky Derby’s official website:

— 1.5 oz. bourbon

— 1.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

— 1.5 oz. simple syrup

— 1.5 oz. water

— 8-10 mint leaves

Rub the inside of a Collins glass with mint leaves. Discard leaves. In a shaker tin, combine first four ingredients and shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice into prepared glass. Garnish with mint sprig.

MINT JULEP SLUSHIE

According to Town & Country, this recipe comes from a fantastically named yet sadly closed bar called Pork Slope in Brooklyn.

— 5 oz. bourbon

— 3 oz. simple syrup

— Mint

Fill glass with ice and pour into blender. Muddle five to six mint leaves in a glass. Pour bourbon and simple syrup into glass. Shake well and add to blender. Blend well. Garnish with sprig of mint.

