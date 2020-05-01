Three horses have won both the Arkansas Derby and Kentucky Derby, including American Pharoah, winner of the 2015 Triple Crown. Smarty Jones (2004) and Sunny’s Halo (1983) were the others. Only three other horses — Super Saver (2010), Grindstone (1996) and Lil E. Tee (1992) — won the Kentucky Derby after also racing in the Arkansas Derby as its final prep race.

Here are win selections for the Arkansas Derby, plus picks for the other graded stakes race this Saturday at Oaklawn Park.

Arkansas Derby (Grade I), first division

11th race at Oaklawn Park, 1 1/8 miles on dirt

Pick: No. 4 Gouverneur Morris, 9-2 on the morning line

Speed on the rail is always dangerous and Charlatan, the lone speedster in this race trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Garcia Martin, is the even money morning line favorite. Debuted as a 3-year-old, this son of Speightstown is the only front-runner in the field and the only horse with two speed figures at or near par for this quality of a race (103). Yet his latest endeavor came at a mile against just four other horses in an optional claiming event, giving him two big efforts in a one-month window. Asking for a third might be a bit too much.

Gouverneur Morris, on the other hand, placed fourth in this year’s Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park, another key Derby prep race, with the second-fastest speed (54.4 feet per second) to winner Tiz the Law (55.0 feet per second) once you factor in distance traveled. In addition, Gouverneur Morris had a second-place finish in the Breeders’ Futurity (Grade 1) as a 2-year-old. He also paired speed figures in his last two races (94 in each) and will be making his third start off a layoff on Saturday, a positive pattern that has paid dividends over the years.

With little speed beyond Charlatan in this field, Gouverneur Morris should have no issue getting the pace he needs for the victory.

One other horse to consider is Anneau d’Or (6-1). His disaster in February’s Risen Star at Fair Grounds can be cast aside due to using blinkers for the first time. They are off in this race and he is the only other horse with at least one Brisnet speed figure at or close to par.

Arkansas Derby (Grade I), second division

13th race at Oaklawn Park, 1 1/8 miles on dirt

Pick: No. 4 King Guillermo, 3-1 on the morning line

This field is the polar opposite of the first division. There are five need-to-lead types in this race, including Nadal, the 5-2 morning line favorite. Storm the Court, Wells Bayou, King Guillermo and Taishan will also be vying for the lead early.

However, King Guillermo is the only horse in the entire field with a graded stakes win that earned a speed figure at or close to par as a 3-year-old: his 102 Brisnet speed figure in March’s Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby at 49-1 odds.

Oaklawn Handicap (Grade 2)

12th race at Oaklawn Park, 1 1/8 miles on dirt

Pick: No. 14 Improbable, 8-1 on the morning line

In graded stakes events for older horses, I prefer those who have already shown the class, ideally in a Grade 1 or Grade 2 race, and the speed needed to win. You also want a horse who is primed to give his best effort in this race.

Mr. Freeze won the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Mile Stakes in February but set career highs in pace and final speed, a negative pattern. Combatant won the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap in March, yet set a career high final speed figure in the process as a 5-year-old, another negative pattern. Tacitus has two graded stakes victories on his resume from 2019 (the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial) but is 0-for-6 in graded stakes races since. Tax won the Jim Dandy at Saratoga as a 3-year-old, but faltered badly in his first effort as a 4-year old, a troubling sign. By My Standards won a Grade 2 race last time out, but hasn’t yet topped his career-best speed figure in two races as a 4-year-old. You want to see a young horse improve, not regress.

That leaves Improbable. Bob Baffert’s horse has a Grade 1 stakes win on his resume (Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity in 2018) in addition to at least one Brisnet speed figure at or close to par for this race (103) as a 4-year-old, his second-place finish in the Oaklawn Mile Stakes around this oval in April (100 Brisnet speed figure). His career best is a 105 earned at Del Mar in 2019.

Plus, his connections are impeccable. Baffert has been winning 30 percent of his races this year and boasts a 25 percent win rate in graded stakes events. Improbable’s jockey, Martin Garcia, has provided a positive expectation in 2020 overall, returning an average of 24 cents over 258 races for every $2 wagered. Baffert and Garcia are also 5-for-5 when they’ve teamed up over the past 60 days, returning $2.68 for every $2 wagered.

