“By allowing players, on a voluntary basis, to utilize team-operated fields for individual workouts, MLS clubs will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing for players and staff,” the league said in a statement.
Players also will be prohibited from locker rooms, team gyms and training rooms. Team gyms and training rooms may be accessed only by players receiving post-operative rehabilitation and treatment, per permission from the club’s chief medical officer.
Other safety protocols include requiring teams to restrict training facility access only to essential staff; a sanitizing and disinfecting plan for all training equipment and spaces; temperature checks at each facility upon arrival; and player use of personal protective equipment from the parking lot to the field and back.
Each club’s medical staff and a local infectious disease expert must approve all safety plans before submitting them to MLS officials.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
A leaguewide moratorium remains in place through May 15 for small-group and full-team training.
In March, MLS suspended matches because of the coronavirus outbreak, with postponed games on track to be rescheduled at the back end of the season.