“For me it’s kind of a good way to isolate myself, because I’m not stuck in a condo or an apartment like I would be in D.C., but yet with that being said, I’d love for my backyard to be Nats ballpark,” Martinez said. “I enjoy it. I miss it a lot, and I can’t wait to get back.”

Martinez addressed a handful of other baseball-related topics Friday during a Zoom call with members of the media, including his blueprint for a significantly scaled-back spring training; the prospect of playing in virtually empty stadiums; and a World Series banner unveiling with fans.

Here’s a portion of the conversation with Martinez, edited for clarity and length:

Q: How much do you think about the ways in which you would approach the season based on some of the various proposals out there?

A: First and foremost for me is, when you start thinking about scenarios, I don’t want to speculate on what is going to transpire. What I do try to do everyday is tell myself that we will have baseball, baseball’s going to come back. Any specific date, we don’t know. That’s uncertain, but I’m trying to put together what I think spring training would look like right now.

There’s been some talk, not a whole lot, about how much time we’re going to have, so for me, there’s been scenarios where I say if they give us two weeks, this is what we’ve got to do. If they give us three weeks, this is what we’ve got to do. If they give us four weeks, then this is what we can do.

Other than that I haven’t really thought about where spring training would be because as of right now, everything is just speculation, and I just don’t want wrap my day around speculation. I’m very optimistic that we will have baseball.

Q: What does being a manager entail during this time?

A: Obviously we’re all in uncharted waters. For me it’s just communicating, staying in communication with front office, with players and coaches and just basically talking about how their families are doing, how they’re doing, just keeping them in mind, making sure they’re doing something to keep in shape and stay ready.

The only thing I can do right now is hope that everybody is safe, healthy and doing the things that they can do to prepare themselves to play again.

Q: What have you been discussing with pitching coach Paul Menhart and hitting coach Kevin Long to help get players ready in case there is season?

A: When this pandemic started, we had a plan we put together. Paul Menhart put together a throwing program along with our training staff and our strength staff. Players were given kind of a basic strength and conditioning program to do.

With that being said, everything is different because we don’t know what actually they have or can use, so a lot of guys are doing different things to stay ready. I do know that the Peloton bike has been very popular. I know I have one myself, and get up every morning and ride for 40 minutes, and I get my day started. I know a lot of the guys have gotten that.

I know a lot of our pitchers went out and bought mounds and put them in their backyard and have been throwing. Guys have been hitting in their backyard cages. [Long] stays in contact with them, sees how many swings they’re taking.

Then again we have a lot of guys that came to spring training that were sore for some reason, hurt a little bit that have been using this time on rehabbing and getting ready.

Q: When you were a player with the Philadelphia Phillies, what do you remember about the baseball season restarting after 9/11, and do you anticipate a similar feeling this year?

A: I was in New York. We were playing the Mets. There were a lot of mixed feelings. Whenever a plane was flying, you tend to look up. There were a lot of uncertainties. I think for me right now, I miss the game, and whatever it takes to come back and play, I’m all for it.

With that being said, I think the main concern is the safety and health of everybody, all participants, players, coaches, staff, fans, umpires, you name it. There’s a lot of different things going on, so we’ll have to see, but all I can do is wake up everyday and hope that we get some news that we’re going to start up soon.

Q: Have you had conversations about your contract status?

A: Nothing, no. Like I said, right now I’m pretty much self-isolated right here. Just want to make sure that we’re all healthy and that somehow, some way there will be a 2020 season.

Q: How do you envision the organization celebrating the World Series with the start of the season having been postponed?

A: I’m sure that I speak for everyone in our organization. We’re going to celebrate, somehow, some way. A lot of players have spoken out. I know [General Manager Mike Rizzo] spoke out. We want to hang the banner with fans. We want to get our rings with fans. When, we don’t know. How, we don’t know, but we want them to be involved.

Q: What would it be like to play games without fans?

A: It’s going to be weird. There’s no question about it. We’re so used to having fans in the stands. I’ve been in professional baseball since 1983. This will be a first for me. Even in the minor leagues we had fans, so this is new territory for a lot of us, but it’s going to be part of it if we get started.

The good thing is if it does get happen and we are playing baseball, it will be televised, and fans will get to see it on TV, but we’ve got to make the best of it.

It is going to be quiet, so I’ve got to be careful what I scream out. I’ve got to make sure I catch myself.

Q: Is using a single field for spring training, especially if it’s Nationals Park, feasible to run spring training, and what are your main concerns for a shortened spring training?

A: We talk about isolation and more than 10 people gathering in one place, with only one field, we may have to separate and make groups, whether starting pitchers come in the morning, bullpen guys come another time and then regular players come sometime in the afternoon.

With the one field, it’s going to be hard to do. If we have to play scrimmage games, maybe use both dugouts, sit guys in stands. There’s all these things that are going to have to come into play, but like I said, having spring training in your hometown is all speculation.

