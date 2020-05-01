Phillips had multiple stints with the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and 2019 but the Hokies’ all-time leading receiver remains unsigned by an NFL team. The 24-year-old says his agent has spoken to a handful of NFL teams since the XFL’s season was cut short but has yet to receive an offer even after a highlight-filled season with the Roughnecks.

Despite an uncertain football future, Phillips is enjoying his time at his home in Richmond with his wife, their new puppy and their recent discovery of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Q. What was your reaction to the news that the XFL was suspending operations and then ultimately filing for bankruptcy?

A. I was pretty shocked about that only because they had came out and said they were going to [come back in 2021] and then they go back on that and shut it down and file for bankruptcy. I was surprised but not surprised at the same time. With the world being the way it is now with the pandemic going on I’m not super shocked that it folded. Also, I’m a little surprised that they’re not gonna give it a chance for next year. We had some success with the league [but] they decided to go in a different direction.

Q. How did you find out? Was it through social media?

A. Yeah. It was on Twitter, actually.

Q. So were you around friends or family and just saying, “This is what’s happening to the league I’m playing in”?

A. About the bankruptcy thing? Yeah, I was with my wife and we were just sitting around and scrolling through Twitter. I think she might have told me about it first and I looked it up. I was like, “Wow.”

Q. Did being 5-0 and having the most productive season of any receiver add to the frustration of the season ending so early?

A. Somewhat, yeah. Just because we had more games scheduled and those were some more opportunities. It was a little of a bummer but I thought I did what I could do in those five games so I was happy with it.

Q. The XFL was only able to play the first five weeks of its season but what were your impressions of the league in that time?

A. I thought they did a good job of trying to make it their own game with the rule changes like the extra points and the kickoff. I thought they did well with that and trying to give a different perspective with the interviews. The cameras could be on the sideline and in your face. That was cool being a part of that. Like I said, I thought they did a good job and for [them] to just say they’re not coming back next season was just a surprise.

Q. Did the XFL put forward any advancements that you think the NFL could or would use for itself?

A. I don’t know because the traditional game that they have now it’s just [worked] so well. It’s worked for years. I don’t see any reason that they would totally change it and adopt new ideas other than trying to make the game safer, which is what the kickoff rule in the XFL was supposed to do. I don’t know if the NFL [will] completely adopt something from the XFL.

Q. What was your favorite moment and what were your biggest takeaways?

A. Probably that Dallas [Renegades] game just in the fashion that we won it. That was pretty fun. That was fun. Just playing home games was always pretty cool because the fans were so excited for us. Those would probably be my best moments, my favorites.

Q. You mention the fans. It seemed like there was a pretty solid following for all of the cities, especially the St. Louis’s and Seattle’s of the league. Do you think there was a future for the XFL had the pandemic not happened?

A. Possibly. The NBA has their G League, sort of their step-down [basketball] league. Baseball has their Double A and Triple A. The other professional sports leagues have theirs, too. The NFL is the only one that doesn’t have that. I think the XFL could potentially be that. If not the XFL, some other league. I think that would help future players.

Q. Describe what a day in the life of Cam Phillips is like now that you’re in quarantine and compare it to what a day was like when games were still going on.

A. During the season, I’d wake up at 6:30 [a.m.]. We had to be on the bus and go to the field by 7:30 and we’d have meetings and practice and treatment. I’m not a huge breakfast guy but during this quarantine I have been finding myself cooking and eating breakfast more, so I do that and then work out in the morning after I get some breakfast. Right now I’m throwing but my workouts change to speed work to wide receiver technique to weightlifting and even some boxing. I try to get my workouts in for about two to three hours. And then me and my wife just bought a dog so we’ve been taking care of a new puppy for the last two weeks. It’s pretty busy for me but I’m enjoying the extra time that I’m getting at home.

Q. Do you have any TV or book recommendations?

A. Me and my wife have just started this show, “Westworld,” and it’s amazing. It is amazing. I didn’t even know it’s been out four to five years but we’ve been trying to start something together on TV. We normally just watch maybe “Family Guy,” or a movie or something like that but we started this series and we’re hooked on it. We were just having a conversation about it right before you called.

Q. The XFL allowed players to sign with NFL teams on March 23 but you’re still a free agent. Is that by design to wait until after the NFL draft to assess your options and how close are you to landing an NFL deal?

A. No, that wasn’t by design or choice.

Q. So what are your next steps?

A. Really, I’m just working out, man. My agent has been working hard trying to communicate with teams and stuff. I don’t know what exactly they’re looking for. I’ve just been trying to wait patiently. It’s been a little surprising that I haven’t been signed yet or even gotten any offers. Everything I find out is either from my agent or looking at something on social media. I’m optimistic that … I will get [an offer]. But I think with this pandemic going around and guys not being able to travel and take flights to get to facilities, it’s been a little hard and I think I’ve been a victim of that. If teams want to get at me, get a physical or even to a workout, I can’t do that. So if they still have questions on my abilities or whatever, that’s sort of where it is right now.

Q. What teams have your agent talked to and what are they telling him? Are they citing the pandemic and the inability to have players visit in person?

A. Yeah, according to my agent. That’s what he said. I’m just wondering what the difference is because I’m seeing guys sign [NFL] contracts from the XFL and not having to go through any of that. I think my situation is a little different for whatever reason. That’s just something I’m dealing with. I can’t sign myself so whenever a team is interested enough I’m pretty sure I would know it. I’m still just waiting patiently.

Q. You brought up the players that have signed so far. From what I understand, it’s a little more than two dozen players have made the leap from the XFL to the NFL. Based on what you saw from when you played, does that number seem low to you or does that seem about right based on the talent you went up against?

A. [There were] talented players in that league. Whether they already had time in the [NFL] or a little bit of time, there were some NFL veterans in that league so the talent was there as far as playing other players with instincts and trying to play the game a little faster. It’s a professional league, whatever you want to call it. It’s not some hand-me-down league. There are some good players there. You never know what [NFL] teams are looking for. You think you know and it’s a complete 180. I try not to worry about the numbers and those logistics and just focus on myself. Because if not, it can stress you out. It can be not fun. That’s the ugly side of this profession.

Q. Pivoting to your high school days, as a proud DeMatha alum, what was it like to see the Stags so well represented in the NFL draft last week?

A. It was cool. It’s not something that completely shocking because we always have talent. Once my class left, we did a pretty good job of recruiting and getting us back on the map. The coaching staff and even the school have done a great job with those guys and you saw it in the draft.