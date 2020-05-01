

Seattle Slew looks like the best bet in Saturday's fantasy Kentucky Derby. (AP Photo/File) (Anonymous/AP)

Churchill Downs was forced to postpone the Kentucky Derby from its regularly scheduled spot on the first Saturday in May to Sep. 5 due to the risks associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic. NBC will instead broadcast a computer-generated fantasy race at 5:45 p.m. Eastern time Saturday, pitting the 13 horses to win the Triple Crown — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes — against one another in what they are calling the Triple Crown Showdown.

As you would expect, the virtual 1 1/4-mile race is going to be determined by a computer with historical past performances of each Triple Crown winner and opinions of horse racing analysts used as inputs to determine who would win this fictional race.

“Each of the Triple Crown horses is assigned what we’re calling a win probability,” a Churchill Downs spokesman said. “Those with a higher probability value are not necessarily going to win the race, but they’ll have more chances of doing so. The result is very much like the NBA draft. It’s a weighted lottery system.”

Handicapping this virtual race won’t be easy. Modern methods of handicapping such as pace and speed figures are unavailable for the entire field and it would take a herculean effort to figure out the level of competition each horse faced during his Triple Crown run. We can, however, create a best-guess estimate of a horse’s talent using each horse’s career win rate regressed to the mean to account for the small sample size of career races. Some of the horses in the field, like Whirlaway, have 60 career races under their belt but others, like Justify (6-for-6 lifetime), have a fraction of that. Larger sample sizes give us higher confidence levels but regressing every horse’s career win rate to the mean levels the playing field.

We can also make adjustments for post position. For example, American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner, drew post No. 6 in Saturday’s virtual race, a gate that has produced two Kentucky Derby winners in 90 years, the last being Sea Hero in 1993.

From there, we can input a horse’s estimated chances of winning into the Log 5 formula, a tool used by sports analysts to determine how likely one team is to beat another, only in this case it is one horse against the field.

By this method, the most likely winner is No. 5 Seattle Slew, the 1977 Triple Crown winner. Seattle Slew won 14 of 17 races and earned more than $1.2 million. He’s also the only Triple Crown winner to beat another Triple Crown winner, having bested Affirmed by three lengths in the 1978 Marlboro Cup at Belmont Park.

He isn’t an odds-on favorite (his 18 percent win probability implies 5-1 odds without a track takeout) but he does posses the highest expected win rate in the field after adjusting for post position. It’s also worth noting the No. 5 post has produced 10 Kentucky Derby winners, with half of those coming since 1997. No other gate has produced more than nine winners.

No. 1 Affirmed, the 1978 Triple Crown winner (15 percent) and No. 8 Citation, Triple Crown winner in 1948 (14 percent), could also be a factor. No. 3 Secretariat (1974 Triple Crown winner), perhaps the best-known horse in racing history, is given an 8-percent chance to win this race, implying 11-1 odds.